Editor,
When asked to identify “White Supremacists,” I suspect that most of us would point to specific fringe groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, skinheads, and Neo-Nazis. But the belief that white people are the superior race and are entitled to subjugate all other races has permeated our white American culture since the first Europeans landed on our shores. This belief is so deeply embedded that most of us white people don’t realize we have it.
In 1493, the year after Columbus “discovered” America, Pope Alexander VI issued a decree, “Inter Caetera,” which formed the basis of the “Doctrine of Discovery.” In it he empowered European explorers to claim lands occupied by non-Christian people in the name of a Christian European monarch. This decree was the inspiration for U. S. doctrines and laws in the early 1800s which aimed to dispossess indigenous people of their lands.
The now-controversial name of the Sayre High School mascot needs to be viewed in these historical and social contexts. When the nickname “Redskins” was officially dedicated at a football game in September, 1947, the Evening Times reported:
“With the field in darkness except for flares surrounding a huge kettle, a band of Indians swarmed around the flares to the rhythmic beat of drums coming from members of the band. The Indians, all bedecked in regalia, kept whooping it up until finally they reached into the kettle and brought out a large streamer bearing the name ‘Redskins.’”
That was over 70 years ago. Back then, most white people thought that it was OK to claim the indigenous people of North America – people who had been enslaved, dispossessed, and slaughtered by their ancestors — as the mascot for their sports teams. They thought that it was OK to identify this diverse group of people by a slang name that ignores the tribal affiliations that were important to them. They thought that it was OK to appropriate their culture by caricaturing their rituals and dress.
Today, we need to do better. We need to understand how our unconscious white supremacist beliefs have enabled us to feel OK about taking whatever we want from people who are not white. We have stolen the land and lives of the indigenous people of North America; let us at least let them own their identity and culture.
The recent article in the Morning Times mentioned the threat of a lawsuit over the “Redskins” name. I hope that a lawsuit will not be necessary. I hope that the good people of Sayre will recognize how the use of this name demeans both indigenous people and the town of Sayre.
Katie Replogle
Sayre
