Editor,

I read with interest your two articles about Tioga County agriculture in (a recent) paper. One of the articles dealt with the re-enrollment or enrollment in the ag districts while the other dealt with the IDA supporting the ag supply chain study.

Both of these avenues are important to the County as we are a rural farm community. I am glad that the County hired Megan Griffiths in ED and P to facilitate these routes.

I would ask that the Tioga County leadership take action to facilitate the long term protection of our prime farmland, as is happening in Bradford County, Pa., with the purchase of developmental rights so that we could assure the agricultural opportunities for future generations of Tioga County farmers.

Marty Borko

Waverly

