When I was in college I leaned heavily on the lyrics of countless Simon and Garfunkel songs to inspire term papers for a variety of courses that were required in my communications major. “Sounds of Silence,” “The Dangling Conversation,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “At the Zoo,” “The Boxer,” “Old Friends,” “America,” all those and others spoke of the importance of talking and listening—mostly listening—together.
At this point I must admit that one of the most poignant, most melancholy of all their songs escaped me for years because of a ridiculous misinterpretation…and here it is:
“I am Iraq. I am in Ireland. And Iraq feels no pain, and Ireland never cries.”
You probably have to be of a certain age, sadly, to even know who Simon and Garfunkel are, let alone have a familiarity with their songs. And therein lies a real tragedy. At a time when nearly every song was built around teen romance and the troubles to be had… ”She was just seventeen, You know what I mean…” thank you Lennon and McCartney—at such a time, Simon and Garfunkel were writing and singing about much more pressing issues.
To be fair and even-handed, even my heroes strayed into incoherency at least once…and in one of their most beautifully produced and performed songs…”Scarborough Fair.” Here’s the moment: “Are you goin’ to Scarborough Fair? Parsley , sage, rosemary and thyme.” What the *x@#%%5E&* does that mean? Why not “Are you goin’ to Scarborough Fair? Be sure to take your spice rack.”
Of course, not everything was empty drivel. There were some highly intellectual, deeply thoughtful, lyrics being penned. Here’s an example—one of my favorites:
“There she was, just walkin’ down the street…snappin’ her fingers and shufflin’ her feet…singin’ Doo Wah Diddy, Diddy Dum Diddy Doo.” It gets better… ”Before I knew it, she was walkin’ next to me, holdin’ my hand just as natural as could be. We walked on, to my door. We walked on to my floor. And then we kissed a little more, singin’ Doo Wah Diddy, Diddy Dum Diddy Doo.”
Now, THAT’S transcendent stuff! That ranks right up there with the best of Roy Orbison: “But wait! What do I see? Is she walking back to me…? Yeah, she’s walking back to me. Ooh Oh, Pretty Woman!” I’m pretty sure she’s a hooker, Roy, and she spotted an easy mark.
It’s a well-established fact of life that love is a fragile thing, sometimes hanging by the most tenuous of threads. The summer of 1964 saw a trio of really hip and cool guys (he says with a sly wink) who called themselves The Newbeats, point out to millions of addle-pated fans just how tenuous those threads could be:
“I like bread and butter. I like toast and jam. That’s what my baby feeds me. I’m her lovin’ man.”
Love, hanging on a breadcrumb…tragedy was inevitable: “No more bread and butter. No more toast and jam. I found my baby eating with some other man.”
This thing rose all the way to Number Two in the Billboard Hot 100…for two weeks! And what kept it out of the top spot? Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman,” that’s what! Is there a lesson to be had there? I think there is: forget the Wonder Bread…go troll the streets!
Another shining example of the depth of intellect that ran alongside Simon and Garfunkel’s ongoing plea for communications was brought forth by Herman’s Hermits, who discovered what’s in a name: “I’m “Enery the Eighth I am; ‘Enery the Eighth I am, I am. I got married to the widow next door…she’s been married seven times before…and every one was an ‘Enery. She wouldn’t have no Willie or a Sam. I’m her eighth Old Man, I’m ‘Enery! ‘Enery the Eighth I am! Second verse, same as the first.” Just in case you missed it the first time around…
Sometimes the message of heartfelt love and connection was slightly muddled, even with the best of tear-jerking, highly emotional deliveries: “In a gadda da vida, honey, don’t you know that I’m lovin’ you/ in a gadda da vida baby, don’t you know that I’ll always be true”. Iron Butterfly nailed it! Don’t you want to believe that whoever was being sung to is still to this day madly in love with the writer, band member Doug Ingle?
As the ‘60’s became the ‘70’s, more and more performers strove for that human communications connection, with mixed results. And it wasn’t always fumbled lyrics; sometimes it was badly fumbled listening. Cat Stevens, for example, sang about getting on board the Peace Train, but at least one fan (my wife) spent 40+ years thinking he was singing about The Meat Train.
Grammar be damned…full speed ahead! In the ‘70’s bread was no longer a love catalyst, it was a band that had a hit with “Baby, I’m-A Want You.” Have you ever gazed longingly into your true love’s eyes and whispered THAT endearing phrase? And how did your night go?
In the end, disco destroyed all efforts to promote real communication. Conversation was out the door. Thank you BeeGee’s and your keening, dog whistle falsetto: “You can tell by the way I use my walk, I’m a woman’s man…no time to talk.”
“And the Dangling Conversation, and the superficial sighs, are the borders of our lives.”-Paul Simon.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
