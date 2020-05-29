Webster’s defines the phrase “stay the course” as “to continue doing something until it is finished, or until you have achieved something you planned to do.”
We plan to have all businesses back to operating by June 26. Never has it been more important than right now for the Southern Tier to “stay the course.”
All non-essential businesses were shut down as of March 20. By April 26, a plan for phased reopening was announced. On May 11, reopening permissions were issued for the Southern Tier.
As of May 15, Phase 1 businesses have been back to running with a timeline laid out to allow Phases 2, 3, and 4 to follow at 2 week increments. To achieve these milestones, it is critical that we all “stay the course.”
The good news is that the Southern Tier is staying within the metrics allowing the Region to remain open and continue moving toward more re-openings. This bodes well for the anticipated date of May 29 for Phase 2 business re-openings.
If, however, our metrics begin to drop, we run the risk of not only a halt in this path, but potential re-closing of businesses. That is, of course, unless we all agree to “stay the course.”
This applies not only to the businesses as they begin to open, but to the general public as well. It is important that we all continue to follow the rules and protocols that have been outlined for each business. We must all continue with understanding and remain agreeable with the requirements placed on us.
If businesses and customers alike hold on and persevere to the end we will reach the milestones for each Phase as they have been laid out; if we do come together, then by June 26, all businesses will be back up and running.
This is another way to support our local businesses — let’s “stay the course.”
