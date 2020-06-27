So much for me claiming you can’t slip anything past me. Two major events on the calendar last weekend and I was the June version of Punxatawny Phil on February 1st...blissfully unaware that big things were about to happen.
Summer arrived at 5:44 p.m.(EDT) last Saturday without fanfare or drumroll. At that precise moment I was practically face-first into a strawberry sundae. I never felt the shift in the Great Cosmic Machinery as Spring ground to a halt and Old Sol reversed course in the sky to start its slow crawl toward fewer minutes of daylight each day til late December. Maybe that was what jolted the best chunk of strawberry into a leap for freedom from the top of my sundae.
Seems like the gathering of the Druids in anticipation of the first sunrise of summer at Stonehenge (I’m sure they must have clustered in silent awe for the Saturday evening rebirth of summer and then just hung out til dawn on Sunday, chanting pagan solstice carols and quaffing mead from oryx horns)...anyway, seems like I should have got email about it from the Druid In Chief. Some administrative snafu must have prevented that from happening, which in the end was okay, because woe betide the fool who comes between me and a strawberry sundae.
I was probably about 10 years old when I discovered Stonehenge in the gold-lined pages of Volume S of the World Book Encyclopedia that my parents had bought in an effort to raise a gaggle of well-rounded, well-informed kids. I started at Volume A, page 1, and read through Volume M before realizing there was no plot line, and I was missing a lot of sandlot baseball with my little friends, who had formed the opinion that I was a hopeless nerd.
On the other hand, I did get to Stonehenge three times over a nine year stretch: 1969, with the closely cropped hair of the military; ‘73, with the flowing locks of a collegian; and ‘78, with the properly trimmed coiffure of a mid-level member of bank management. Nary a Druid in sight during any of those visits, and never at the rising of the Summer Solstice. Significantly, though, I did manage to find refreshment and camaraderie among the locals at nearby pubs.
A mere six hours and sixteen minutes after the official kickoff of the summer months it became Father’s Day, an event that I am extremely happy to be qualified to celebrate. Allow me to take a moment here to address you fathers who are still waiting for the arrival in your mailbox of the promised Father’s Day card from your adoring child/children. You are not alone. Truth is, in today’s modern hi-tech world cards are less of a thing than they once were. A phone call from anywhere in the world is a fairly easy and reasonable thing to accomplish. I personally collected calls from Hawaii, West Virginia and Pittsburgh and had in-person (!) visits from the two living locally.
Father’s Day has always seemed to be a good time for Dads to reap a nice haul of Useful Things...and I love that part of it. It worked to my advantage again this year...and I played my cards well to increase my chances. Here’s how:
When we moved into the Great House here at El Rancho Davis, we found an ancient, rusted, squeaky wheelbarrow that came with the property. It may have been painted red at one time, but there was no absolute evidence of that...only oxidized metal that staunchly refused to fall apart during more than two decades of a hard life. Two weeks ago I rolled the old workhorse to the Riverside Drive end of our driveway, to the spot where we have always taken things we wanted to get rid of for free. It squawked and squealed in protest as it walked the Green Mile, but sat quietly awaiting its fate in the end. I couldn’t bear to say farewell, and I slunk, covered in guilt, back to the house. It was gone within an hour...I can only hope it went to a good home.
I made the sad announcement over dinner that night that the wheelbarrow was gone, secretly hoping that my state of deep melancholy would result in a new, bigger wheelbarrow for Father’s Day. And it worked! I am now the proud owner of a new “guy toy”. I feel almost like Tim the Tool Man from the ‘80’s TV show…”More Power…We need more power!” This thing is massive! At least three times the loading space as the old fella, in a perfectly molded, seamless bright blue bucket, with heavy wooden handles, and a squeal-less wheel. I am stoked!
Of course, if I load this brawny beast to capacity with dirt or stones or anything heavier than a pile of leaves, I’ll need to hire a brawny beast of a lawn boy to hoist it off its haunches and roll it to whatever destination seems best. Or...I could just pitch a tent over it and camp out if the mood strikes me. There’s plenty of room for a portly old slug to curl up and nap in it. Maybe I’ll fly it to Stonehenge for next year’s Summer Solstice…
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.