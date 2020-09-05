Today’s title is not meant to reflect or compare in any way with one of the most important speeches ever delivered on American soil. Nor would I hope to stand in the company of one of America’s most important figures. Besides, Dr King’s speech was spoken in the present tense. This little matter before us now is strictly in the past tense. I, in fact, had a dream.
It chanced upon my unconscious mind at about 2:30 in the morning last Tuesday. I don’t usually have dreams that are worthy of remembering, but when I do they take the form of scenes that are near-movie-like quality.
Picture an 8 year old little boy listening to his father and oldest brother telling tales of a wild boar hunt with bow and arrow in the deep forests of Sullivan County (this was an annual event for local archers in the mid 1950’s), and then toddling off to bed, visions of crazed killer boars plunging across his imagination. Within minutes of putting head to pillow, I found myself running madly through the jungle with a full grown enraged boar in hot pursuit. Terror doesn’t begin to describe the emotion that propelled me across the screen of my mind and out of the picture a mere second before the deadly tusker flashed by. There was an off camera scream that was cut short and a splash of blood that streaked the screen. I was gone. That was 65 years ago.
Two years later the family gathered around our little black and white table-top TV and watched some long-since forgotten program about The Abominable Snowman. I don’t know what the rest of them got out of it, but what I got was that the thing was a monster (and it probably ate fourth-graders for lunch). We also watched “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” and “Appointment With Destiny,” both of which were specifically designed to scare the crap out of little kids. I slept with my bedroom door open that night in the event that The Abominable Snowman crept through my window. He didn’t. I dreamt that he made a special appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and immediately came off the stage to get me,at which point I woke up terrified---and saw him, standing silently in the dark against my open door, staring unblinking at his prey.
It took but a moment to summon my poor old father from his slumber down the hall…”DAAAAADDDDDD!!!!” Brave man that he was, the old archer thundered down the hall and threw the light switch just inside my room, scattering shadows and monsters in one fell swoop. The hideous child muncher at my threshold turned out to be my own winter coat casually hung over the open edge of the door. It was quite embarrassing and hard to admit what it was to my sleepy-eyed father, but he took it well and took the coat down before casting the room into darkness again. I kept an eye on that darkened door for quite awhile before nodding off.
Fast forward now to the recent Tuesday night in question. I’ve told you several tales involving my beloved Fat Boys, Large Lads, Pudgy Puddies, one of whom--Goliath — went to Kitty Heaven last January. His surviving brother, Kael, has become nearly inseparable from me in the interim. He is a handsome figure of an old gentlecat, but incredibly needy in his ongoing grieving and loss. He lies curled around himself, napping just a foot from me as I type this tale, occupying “his spot” on today’s newspaper at the end of the table.
Tuesday was like most other nights here at El Rancho Davis...my wife retires for the evening long before I do, and eventually I batten the hatches and shut the place up for the night, closing Kael and the high-strung Sheltie, Maizie, out of the bedroom.
I have long known that Kael and his deceased brother spent their nights plotting my demise in any of a hundred sordid ways. With Goliath gone, there has been a lull, even though I’ve caught Kael consulting the ceramic cat Oracle that has sat by the fireplace since before we occupied the premises. This stoic statue embodies the evil in cats that made my father label all felines instruments of the devil. The Oracle serves as a conduit for passage of information among all cats in The Valley. I know this to be true. My son theorizes that cats perch on our laps and chests for no other reason than to sense our last breath so they can immediately eat our eyes when we’re dead. I’m not sure he’s wrong.
Anyway...on this night, I fell quickly to sleep and just as quickly felt the cat at the foot of the bed...as a matter of fact, at MY foot! Without warning or hesitation, he sank razor fangs and the complete arsenal of claws into the Big toe of my left foot and started dragging me off the bed! The pain was unbelievable and I sat bolt upright shrieking obscenities at the cat! My wife and I both woke up at the same moment and she immediately asked what the “heck” I was doing. I had no idea...but my Big left toe hurt like it had been set fire. There was, of course no cat, just the sound of my agonized bellows echoing in the dark.
In the light of day, hours later, I couldn’t help but notice a satisfied smile on the Oracle’s face.
