When the Bridge Works closed down every person interested in the growth and welfare of the borough of Athens regretted it, yet there were a few who claimed that it would make but little difference as far as the prosperity of Athens was concerned, and while many of the men secured employment at the Lehigh Valley Railroad shops at Sayre, it did make a difference and the trade felt it rather keenly. The pay roll was large leaving leaving a considerable amount of money in Athens each week and when it ceased to come the effect was painfully visible and the outlook for future manufacturing interests was not clearly in sight. Of course, there was the furniture works, a good concern and some other smaller factories in existence and doing well, and another known as the Kellogg Boiler and Machine Shops afterwards as the Imperial Pneumatic Tool company
According to the Athens Gazette September 1, 1910 Business was booming at the Imperial Pneumatic Tool Company, Athens PA.
Good machinists and lathe hands are wanted for night work by the Imperial Pneumatic Tool Co., Athens, PA. As a matter of fact, the company is so flattered with orders that it is almost impossible to fill them when wanted. The business of the company has taken on such a promising aspect, that new machines are being installed as fast as they can be received and plans have been drawn and bids are being received for new additions in order that the capacity of the plant may be increased without crowding it.
This plant which is now operated under the management of the Ingersoll-Rand company is one of three under their control, the other two are located at Easton, PA and Painted Post, NY. Ingersoll Rand is known for their superbly finished tools throughout the world. All languages appear on their packing list blanks. Three years ago, the company saw that this shop would soon be taxed beyond its capacity and a large addition was built and machinery ordered. Soon after the hard times came on and the business was at a standstill for awhile and it was not deemed wise to have the new machines delivered here so they were sent to the Painted Post plant which was then and is now in a flourishing condition.
For several months the business at the local plant has taken on such an amazing increase that it has been nip and tuck to take care of all of the orders promptly, running night and day, so new machines have been ordered and as fast as they arrive they are being placed and put in operation.
The tool room, lathes, drill presses and milling machines have been moved from the old shop into the new building to make room for eight new automatic machines which are now being set. A new steel shed is now in the course of erection on the south side of the shop and when it is finished the stock steel will be removed from the old building which will then be turned into a shipping room.
Plans and specifications have been prepared for a new addition on the north side. The new building will be 24 x 70 feet and will join the west side of the building now used as a draughting room and extend west. When it is completed it will enlarge the experimental room and make a commodious draughting room. The room now used for draughting purpose will be turned into an office. A large concrete vault will also be built into the new addition opening into the office.
A new brick oil burner has recently been installed in the blacksmith shop and between the blacksmith shop and the new annex a 15,000 gallon oil tank will be built into which a storage of oil may be kept for the case hardening burners in the blacksmith shop.
As fast as the new machines are placed and in running order the old men who have been working nights are taken off and given day positions. Any man who is a good machinist or a lathe and can secure employment nights. On the pay roll last week were 150 men and those in a position to know anticipate having that number increased before January 1, 1911.
We should consider this pretty good, not only for the company that is operating the plant but for Athens, as an uplift to all our business interests and again placing Athens in line with the manufacturing towns of the country. All the various machines were kept at constant motion by 150 steam horsepower and 150 electric power.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
