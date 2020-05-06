Take politics out of pandemic
I wish people would take politics out of the coronavirus. This is a serious illness which is worldwide.
Responding to Soundoff
In response to two articles in Soundoff about businesses on Elmira Street (selling non-essentials items). There are 100 cars. Sixty percent of cars are employees — I suppose you want 60 more unemployed. Get real. If it bothers you, I’d advise you to do some volunteering or stay at home.
Trump shows his true colors
Donald Trump cares more about Russia lover and admitted liar Michael Flynn than he does about older American veterans dying by the hundreds in the Veteran Administration-run nursing homes. Just like during the Vietnam War, it’s Donald Trump showing his true colors — yellow, yellow and yellow.
Cuomo vs. Trump
I watched Andrew Cuomo give his press conference on Friday morning and as part of it he detailed how schools were going to open in New York and what had to be taken into consideration in order for the schools to open. It was absolutely incredible to watch this man go into the detail of all the kind of thinking that good, smart people do and want to make sure things are done before our children return to school — completely and totally opposite of what the President of the United States does. He goes on what he likes. He goes on what he thinks. He doesn’t go on details. He doesn’t have plans ... We have rely on the governors to come up with all the plans and all the calculations and all the figuring because Donald Trump and his administration are too inept to do it. It is an American tragedy.
Science and pagan religions
Science is like a pagan religion, if you don’t agree with what they’re saying, you’re heretic.
NASCAR in Athens
For all you NASCAR fans who cannot watch the races, come on down to South Main Street in Athens. You won’t be disappointed.
Looking forward to return of Times’ print editions
I’m really looking forward to getting my daily Morning Times. I never realized how much I looked forward to that paper until I didn’t get it every day, so I’m really looking forward to when the Times comes back to (six days a week in print).
Wake up America
Wake up America, this President has intentionally delayed the COVID-19 protection policy and initiated premature easing of social restrictions. These selfish decisions were made solely to protect the GDP and stock market numbers during his reelection campaign. He has ignored the unanimous opinion of all worldwide medical experts. During this pandemic, he has proven he does not value human life and that our precious seniors and our essential workers are expendable.
