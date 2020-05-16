There are aspects of a life well lived that, upon examination, simply don’t seem to fit in with the overall flow of events. Take, for example, my own exemplary existence and the frequently horrifying disasters of culinary creativity that define my efforts. Quite often it isn’t even really my own pitiful attempts at pleasing the taste buds of those around me. It can be something as simple as me ordering a birthday cake, or me trying to delicately partake of a favorite pastry.
Just about a week and a half ago I sat at this very keyboard, prepared to compose yet another few paragraphs of literary wizardry. As is my custom, I had at my left hand the inspirational snack of the moment--a fresh Boston Cream donut, an item that ranks third among my personal list of Best Foods Ever. A mere nibble before commencing seemed to be in order, so I lifted this gift from the gods toward my gaping, drooling maw, leaning ever so slightly forward over the keyboard...and felt rather than saw (eating a Boston Cream is like kissing--eyes closed) the entire semi-fluid chocolate topping slithering across the knuckles of every finger and leaping to freedom on a trajectory that promised splashdown among the QWERTY keyboard buttons.
Maybe there was a downdraft at that precise instant. I don’t know. Whatever the case, this chocolatey mini-frisbee of goop plopped harmlessly onto the only place it could have done without causing the computer--and me--major medical issues. There is a two-and-a-half inch by three-inch blank spot bordered on the north by the bottom row of keys and on the right by the built-in mouse...and the little UFO splatted to rest, having never so much as changed its shape. I felt like I had been smiled upon by a power greater than myself.
And then there was the birthday cake: it had been left to me by my wife and siblings-in-law to order a lovely layer cake to celebrate my cherished mother-in-law’s birthday. I did so happily...she’s a wonderful lady. Unfortunately I dealt with a baker who specialised in trick questions. After establishing a size to serve seven-to-ten people, and what message in what colors for the top, she asked an unfathomable question: “How many?” The missing word was presumed to be “cakes,” so I responded haltingly, as if addressing an infantile mind, “Well...one, as long as it serves up to ten people.” Turns out the missing word was “layers.”
One of my brothers-in-law had volunteered to go by the bakery and pick up the expected magnificent multi-layer creation, so the rest of us gathered at my mother-in-law’s house in anticipation of his arrival with a tall box. He showed up a bit later than expected, with a box befitting a personal pan pizza, inside of which was nestled a one-layer cake. ONE LAYER! Nobody orders a one layer cake. This thing could have been crafted by WHAMO, the original maker of frisbees. I have been reminded of “my” failure more times than I can count.
Sometimes, my “food fails” begin months before their realization. At a time when I was living on my own, I was proficient at putting together a dynamite tuna noodle casserole with either peas or green beans stirred in before going to the oven. On this particular occasion green beans were the veggie of choice, and I was more than half starved. I had lived for most of a week on potato chips and soda, with an ice cream chaser, and had decided to treat myself to an extravagance. At precisely the right moment I withdrew this most perfect of meals from the oven and set it on the counter to rest for a minute or two before shoveling it down my gullet like a man stoking a coal furnace.
A glance before turning to set my place at the dinner table caused a knitted brow and a closer examination...one of the green beans lay across the surface, stiff as a green number two pencil, and about the same size. But it wasn’t a pencil. Someone at the cannery had seen fit, maybe six months earlier, to include a five inch long green worm before sending that can forth for me to purchase and scurry home with it. I went without supper that night, but the ice cream caught hell.
I have watched more than one person create homemade applesauce from scratch, apparently without really paying much attention. An afternoon home alone with little to do can be a dangerous thing...a thing that lives in infamy down through the ensuing years. This is especially true for the cooking-impaired. Where thoughts like, “I’ll surprise them when they all get home from the mall,” come from, I cannot answer.
How hard can it be? Anybody can peel apples and cut them into chunks. Up to that point, I was solid gold. Who needs a “how to”? I can do this. It was easy to complete the first two steps...it was the dumping of the chunks of five pounds of apples into a pot and firing up the stove top under that pot that put my abilities to a test they couldn’t withstand. Who knew there was more to it than that? A few simple stirs and add more heat. What could go wrong? It took only minutes to find the answer to that naivete. That, plus the untimely return of the rest of the family, all of whom felt compelled to weigh in on my most recent disaster.
Fortunately there isn’t room here to tell you about the sauerbraten.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
