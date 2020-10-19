Editor,
I have been very happy with many of President Trump’s accomplishments. Taxes are lower and investments are recovering from the sluggish pre-Trump years. Before the pandemic, the stock market hit almost monthly all time highs. Unemployment was at record lows for every demographic, gender and race. Even now, the economy is roaring back at an unexpected rate.
Is anyone noticing that our troops are coming home from the Middle East and ISIS is rarely in the news these days? President Trump allowed the military to do their job. He has received three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for his accomplishments in the Middle East.
The once depleted military is now well equipped, which is a deterrent to enemies. At Trump’s insistence, NATO members are now paying closer to their fair share in their own defense. The United States is now energy independent. This is extremely important to our security.
China has been forced into a trade agreement that benefits, rather than harms, American farmers and businesses. China’s threat to our country and the world is acknowledged by this president. Illegal immigration is down. The VA has been cleaned up to better serve our veterans.
All this, and so much more, has been done for the American people, while all the time, our president and his administration have had to defend from constant attacks from the left and the liberal press.
The economy and the country in general were in amazing shape until China allowed the virus out of their country. I can’t imagine how anyone could have done a better job of handling such an unexpected and horrific onslaught. Trump shut down travel from China in late January and then from parts of Europe. At the time, Biden called Trump’s action xenophobic and Pelosi in San Francisco and deBlasio in New York City were telling people to go about their normal lives.
Cuomo, of New York State, was putting COVID-19 patients in nursing homes and hundreds were to die from the practice. The media and Democrats have forgotten about that.
Could anyone watch those daily briefings and not see the expense, effort, determination and planning that was expended to get supplies, equipment, emergency hospitals, therapeutics and vaccines in the works? I don’t think a regular politician could have done that. It took a businessperson who knows how to get things done at “warp” speed.
In addition, President Trump took very seriously the well being of our economy and knew (as others are now acknowledging) that long-term shut downs are disastrous to our country.
If President Trump is not reelected, many of the above accomplishments will be reversed. In addition, many of the freedoms we take for granted are in the Democrats’ crosshairs. Our economy will again stagnate or worse. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party is no longer the party of our grandparents.
Sheryl Deibler
Waverly
