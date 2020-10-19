Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.