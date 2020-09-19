A recent weekend trek gave us the opportunity to travel east on State Route 20A in New York, from East Aurora to Leicester before dropping south to pick up Interstate 390 and dash for home. Somewhere in the area of the beautiful little town of Warsaw the route bisects a massive wind farm.
I couldn’t begin to count the number of those sky scraping towers with their triad of 63 meter-long blades, but I’m sure it numbered in the hundreds...some of them within several feet of the roadside. They’re huge! I felt like Tom Cruise in “The War Of The Worlds,” with the Martian tripods all around me. It was truly impressive. What a feat of engineering and technology to highlight the brilliance of our era on the planet!
It set my mind spinning like those great blades...archaeologists are constantly discovering things around the world that there is no ready explanation for: Gobekli Tepe in ancient Anatolia (modern Turkey) is an incredible site that predates the Great Pyramids of Egypt by more than five thousand years. Carven images on perfectly shaped stone uprights, many of them stationed inside walled enclosures, beginning more than ten thousand years ago, and added to over an ensuing couple of millenia. Not a single solid clue as to who, how or why…
Sooo...why don’t we have a little fun with future archaeologists? Today’s wind turbine farms would be ideal. A hundred centuries from now those monstrous towers and their blades will have mostly returned to dust, but there will be random remnants laying buried in the soil of the ages, waiting to be unearthed. We need to bury a handful of our dead in proximity to these things, maybe including a DeLorean or a couple of gold bars...something to add pizazz to the burial and set those future science guys’ minds awhirl. “Who WERE these people? And what the h-e-double-toothpicks (they’ll still be saying that ten thousand years from now) were these massive metal things all over the place? Must have been some kind of religious temple but, holy mackerel (they’ll still be saying that ten thousand years from now, too), look at how big it must have been!”
Think about it...ten thousand years from now, what will we have left behind of our society for the future to ponder? My anthropology prof at Penn State pointed out to us back in 1973 that the sum of our endurables consisted of styrofoam cups and toilets. Quite a legacy for the ages. Imagine some college interns all those ages from now on their knees in their khaki shorts and pith helmets with tiny brushes hovering over a carefully marked grid at a dig in Burlington, for example, buzzing with excitement over the piteous remains of the ancient landfill. “Wow! There must have been a city of hundreds of thousands here...but why? And where are their dwellings? Did they travel like nomads up to that site where the huge temple was built?” “They couldn’t have...their road-building abilities were horrible...and have you seen their chariots? Ridiculous!”
We have no names at all from Gobekli Tepe. They were obviously brilliant people, but they remain entirely unknown.
Ten thousand years from now, will history record the heroic names of the windmill builders? Will the builders of our great sports arenas or the gladiators we idolize be even a memory in the remote future? Will the world “little note nor long remember” that West Virginia once passed a law declaring it illegal to eat another person’s roadkill? Picture the brawls that created the groundswell for such legislation: “By God, Jethro was a-drivin’ my dadblamed truck when he kilt that there possum. It’s mine!” Half the people in West Virginia had to have been seriously ticked off when that bill passed into law! The other half cheered wildly. Ten thousand years from now, someone will decipher the legalese into whatever their own language looks like, and their late night TV hosts will get a lot of laughs in their opening monologues. They can couple it with the old Maryland law that made it illegal to take a bath with your socks on. And who was peeking through the bathroom windows to rat the neighbors out on that nefarious behavior?
The point, I guess, of all this is: all this madness that we’re all working ourselves into slobbering hysteria over is really pretty pointless. Ten thousand years from now it will be a miracle if the things we view as incredibly important have any relevance at all to our deep descendants.
Sit back, relax, lower your personal boiling point, understand that you and yours will survive whatever transpires in a couple of months--and for many years afterwards. Names like Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Einstein, Hawking, Hubble, Obama, Trump, Biden...they will have very likely disappeared in the mists of time, or at best be footnotes in a history yet to be written over the next hundred centuries.
That doesn’t mean that the issues of today are meaningless, but they certainly are not worth blowing a gasket over. For your own sake, ratchet back on spewing hatred and anger at each other. We all go down to dust in the end.
Well...except for columnists of course! We ARE the immortals! I’m going to bury this in a lead-lined box on a windmill farm in upstate New York just to assure myself of that.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
