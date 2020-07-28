SAYRE — On behalf of the Sayre High School Class of 2020 and parent planning group, I would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses that contributed towards our class’ all night graduation party as this wouldn’t be possible without kind and generous contributions like yours.
The all night graduation party was created to provide a safe environment where students can make good choices after graduation and that is exactly what has been created. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, our all-night party wasn’t able to be held this year. However, your charity didn’t go to waste as each senior was provided a gift bag of goodies and gift cards all thanks to your support!
I cannot express how thankful I am that our community contains such thoughtful individuals and businesses that still found the ability to contribute despite the current hardships being faced. I have always said that I live in an amazing community that always rallies to support one another and this year is yet another example of how true that statement is! Once again, I offer my sincerest thanks for your donations for the Class of 2020!
Kara Cochi – Senior Class Advisor
