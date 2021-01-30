There is spaghetti, and then there is truly memorable spaghetti. By the age of 7 or 8 years I know I had partaken of plenty of my mother’s spaghetti, but the first noteworthy plateful sat, staring up at me from the living room floor.
We had recently become proud owners of our first television set, which sat with its rabbit-ear antenna on a small table facing the couch and a couple of easy chairs in the living room. TV was for after supper in the mid-50’s as the family--five kids and two adults--sat in our accustomed seats at the table that occupied half of the huge kitchen. The problem with that arrangement was that I had discovered a cartoon show on one of the three channels that aired during our supper hour. Like all little spoiled brats, I begged and pleaded and cajoled until at long last, the authority figures caved and I was allowed “just this once” to carry my spaghetti into the living room. I was made to swear upon pain of death that I would be more careful than ever before in my life not to spill a drop of food on that floor.
Man, did I feel proud and all grown up, as I left the room to a chorus of undertoned ridicule from my four older siblings, all of whom were betting their life savings that this would end horribly. They likely didn’t have $1.57 among them, so it wasn’t really a terrible risk.
I probably set a world record for concentration on a task, as I ever so gently set the plate on the coffee table and turned on the TV. Once my cartoons came on I pushed a straight-back wooden chair into place,scrambled onto it and leaned down to lift my mound of spaghetti to my lap.
It was in that instant that the entire planet leaned forward without warning — at least that’s what I’ve always believed — and every scrap of pasta, every meatball, every trace of sauce lurched forward in an unstoppable slide and splashed wetly in a heap of red mess at my feet. Looking, horrified, at all that spaghetti, tangled and sprawled like dead snakes, bits of meat, and more red sauce than made sense...it was as if someone had scalped Medusa and thrown the wreckage down in disdain.
I don’t remember precisely all that was said, but I can still hear all those chairs scraping back from the table and seeing siblings and parents standing there, siblings mostly laughing at their idiot brother, parents proclaiming my banishment from the TV--or ever eating in front of it again. “Stupidest little kid in Laceyville. I don’t know why he has to live with us,” has stuck with me for six and a half decades, although which sibling said it is up for grabs. I was just grateful that the “pain of death” sentence was commuted.
Based on that experience, I probably should have never worked as a waiter in a restaurant that offered an “All You Can Eat Spaghetti Night” every Thursday. But I did. It was a place called The Train Station in State College in the mid 1970’s, and the all you can eat price was $1.98. College kids with two bucks could spend hours shoveling platesful of hot pasta down the hatch. And, boy, did they ever! We waiters wore full-length gray and white pinstriped aprons and matching hats, and we ran like deer every Thursday night, slowly but surely covering those aprons in random splatters of sauce. Tips were negligible and we worked for half of minimum wage, which worked out to $1.05 an hour.
Always one to heighten the experience for my patrons, I managed one evening to lean across the table to place a salad before a young father, inadvertently draping my flowing golden locks through the lit candle in the center of the table. Both he and his high-chair entrapped son heaved backward with eyes as big as saucers as my unruly coiffure burst into flames that shot for the ceiling. It took only a split second to put the fire on my head to rest...a firm shake left-right-and-back-again, and it was merely a pillar of smoke, but the stench of burnt hair added a special touch to the ambience in that part of the restaurant.
“Would you care for a bit of Parmesan cheese and a smattering of burnt hair with your meal, sir?”
There was no night off on spaghetti night, no calling in “sick.” All hands on deck and you’d better not try it hung over. Five hours of nearly unimaginable hell, all for $5.25 before taxes. The main drawing card that kept us coming back was the owner’s generous offer of a free steak dinner immediately after locking the door at the end of the night. For most of us, especially we dorm rats, it was the only decent meal we’d get all week. We could have a baked potato or fries, or a portion of spaghetti for a side dish. No one--not one of us ever--asked for a side of spaghetti. The standard line became, “Thanks, but I’d rather set my hair on fire than eat a plate of that stuff.”
There is, I suspect, a handful of men and women spread across this fair land, who still use that line from time to time. It comforts my soul to know I left my mark.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
