John and Ellen Kenrick Sheahan came to Sayre from Waverly in 1873 in those days there was a settlement in the section known as Milltown but Sayre proper, was farming land on which were three homesteads, the Thomas homestead on the east side, the Ovenshire homestead on the southern part of the town and the Hayden home at what was known as Hayden’s Corners. The Sayre Land Company erected six houses which was the beginning of Sayre from an industrial standpoint. The first one to be completed was sold to John Sheahan and it stood at 207 North Lehigh Avenue. There is currently a house at 207 North Lehigh Avenue, but this was not the original house on the property. I researched the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps and found that in 1892 there were two houses on the lot the current house and then a smaller house on the back of the lot listed on the map as 207 ½ N. Lehigh. I looked further on the map and found six like buildings on the back of the lots starting closer to downtown and going up Lehigh Avenue. The transfer was made early in April in the year 1873. When Mrs. Ellen Sheahan died in 1920 her obituary said the house was still standing. The family continued to live in the house from 1873 until 1916 when Mrs. Sheahan moved to Buffalo to live with her daughter.
John and Ellen Kenrick Sheahan were married in 1861. They were both born in Limerick, Ireland (as reported on their daughter Ellen’s marriage license) and came to the United States with their parents as children, John’s family arrived in 1853 and Ellen’s in 1849. John was the son of Patrick and Margaret Sheahan. Patrick was a laborer on the Erie Railroad in 1865. They had four children John, Michael, Margaret and Catherine (Arnold) all born in Ireland. I was not so fortunate getting information on Ellen’s family I know she had one brother James who lived in Waverly and possibly Martin. She must have come to America with her parents as she would have been nine or ten years old at the time of her arrival here.
John Sheahan was for many years section foreman for the Lehigh and he had supervision of laborers at the time the road had no through route to Buffalo. Finally, a connection was made with the Erie at Waverly and Lehigh trains used the Erie tracks from Waverly to Buffalo running over what was then called the “third rail.” The Erie was a wide gauge and the Lehigh a standard gauge road and this made it necessary to have three instead of two rails for a track. Mr. Sheahan had charge of the work of making this connection between the Lehigh and the Erie. When John Sheehan died in June 1904, he was still yard foreman at the Lehigh Valley Yards at Sayre. He was born in 1843 so he was 61 years of age when he died.
The Sheahan’s had six children Mary Anne, Margaret, John, Martin, Ellen and Emily.
Mary Anne was born in Waverly, NY in 1861 the family moved to Towanda after her birth and then to Sayre to Lehigh Avenue many years before the Lehigh Shops were built. She attended the Athens Academy. Her father a railroad man drove the last spike to complete the railroad to Towanda in 1869. Her husband Frank P. Carroll whom she married in the 1880s was a railroad machinist. The couple built a home at 315 Desmond Street in an area that was all farmland at the time, they had five children. Mr. Carroll died in 1925 Mary Anne Carroll died on the eve of her 95th birthday October 18, 1956.Margaret Sheahan born in 1862 married Patrick Clifford an engineer on the railroad June 26, 1896 and moved to Buffalo, NY. John F. Sheahan died at the home of his parents in March 1901. Death was caused by bronchial pneumonia. He was thirty-four years old and had lived in Sayre the greater part of his life, having been employed by the Lehigh Valley for a number of years as a machinist. John never married. James Sheahan was born in Cameron, NY in 1871. He moved with his family to Sayre when he was 2 years old. He attended school the first day public instruction was begun in the school that was on the site of the Brie Marie Inn. He was a member of the R. A. Packer band. He learned the machinist trade in Sayre and later was employed in the United States Treasury Department in Washington, DC and played with the Washington Gas Company Band there. His son James was bandmaster of the United States Navy Band, Washington, DC. James died March 5, 1939 in Sayre where he and his wife Waverly native Mary M. Kinney Sheahan retired. Martin Sheahan married Anna R. McMahon of South Waverly at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in South Waverly, PA January 1, 1895. He died February 10, 1899 leaving Anna with two young daughters to raise. Anna never remarried and died January 7, 1950 in South Waverly. Ellen Sheehan born in 1878 married Peter O’Shaughnessy a telegrapher, April 14, 1915. They lived in Binghamton, NY and had a son James Francis. Ellen later moved to Buffalo. Emily Teresa Sheahan born in 1879 married Peter Fleming an engineer on the railroad in 1913. They had one daughter Ellen 1914-1990. Peter died in 1925 and Emily died in 1961.
Ellen Kenrick Sheahan the mother was listed as one of the few surviving pioneers of Sayre when she died in April 1920. She formed a large circle of friends in Sayre and was highly esteemed.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
