To all you Trump haters out there
If you put aside your personal feelings towards the man (yes, he was an idiot at times) and think about his four years in office: We felt safe; the economy was great; China wasn’t a threat; we made other countries pay their fair share; our schools weren’t teaching the history of our country should be rewritten. If you truly think about it, you woundn’t be happy with the man who is running our country now. He camnnot keep us safe, he cannot stand up to China or any other country. He is changing the way we know freedom to be. Wake up people! Think about what’s happening.
Thanks all around
In such times where there is so much complaining and negativity, we would like to recognize the good that is still out there. It’s easy to overlook it but it is still with us. We would like to thank the Morning Times, Mr. Jarrett, Mr. Farley and all of the other hard working people who have started and maintained businesses on the East Side. The article in the Morning Times on May 11 was not only informative, but demonstrates what happens when people come together and work hard. As property owners and residents of the East Side, we may be biased in our opinion but we enjoy it here. It is still sort of a tight community, and we still know most of our neighbors. My parents grew up here and that was the way it was years ago. Despite some negative opinions of this neighborhood, there is a lot of good to be found. We also need to be thankful that we live in a borough where there are so many good services and hard working borough employees who work every day to try to meet the needs of its residents. And, when people tend to complain it’s often because they don’t know all of the facts. We have learned that there is a lot that goes on in running any municipality, and we think our folks are doing a great job. Thank you to all who make this happen.
Weighing in
on cancel culture
It’s pretty sad that a person who was elected by the people, such as Liz Cheney, did not have the right to speak out and state her views without condemnation from her own party and being stripped of what she has earned such as her political post. We need more politicians who are willing to speak out and tell us what they think without fear of reprisals from anybody. That’s the problem in this country. There aren’t enough people who are willing to stand up, like her, and say ‘I am going to speak the way that I feel, and this is my opinion and I have a right to it.’
Responding to
a previous Soundoff
To the person who wrote the Soundoff about Donald Trump: You’re out of your head because the idiot you guys voted in just took everything away from the taxpayers. We’re still paying for him, and believe me he should be in a nursing home, so don’t blame Donald Trump because you don’t know what you’re talking about, and it was a stolen election.
Shame
For the Memorial Day parade getting cancelled, you should be ashamed of yourselves. We had the Christmas parade when the numbers were skyrocketing. In the cold, you wanted people to come out and line the streets. The COVID numbers are way down and you can’t honor the veterans and have the parade? Disgusting.
Congratulations Kamala
Vice President Harris has only been on the job a short time and she has already set an all-time record. In April over 178,000 illegal aliens were apprehended crossing our southern border. I wonder how many thousand more were not caught by our overworked border patrol. President Biden really picked the right person for the job.
To vaccine or not
Last time I checked, we’re still a free people. The choice to vaccine — or not — is not something you can force. I respect a person’s decision to get it, so please respect mine for not getting it. And whatever happened to HIPPA. No one needs to share a medical decision. It’s sad we are becoming a culture of shame if you don’t do what big government wants us to do. Big government, stay out of my personal life.
Connectivity issue
So these columns are the only way to get messages off to the governors and other elected officials of our states? How come mine hasn’t gotten across to governors Wolf and Cuomo yet. For the last year, I’ve been saying that restaurants and bars need to have customers wearing masks at all times while in the facilities, even while dining. It has yet to happen. So I hear that governors Wolf and Cuomo are going to go back to 100 percent capacity at the end of May. Well, they darn well better make customers wear masks and sit catty-corner if they want to get this virus over with.
Gas shortage
The Colonial pipeline, which runs 5,000 miles all the way from Texas into New England, was hacked into by cyber terrorists. The Colonial company reportedly paid more than five million dollars as a ransom to get back on line. The irony is that we now have to buy more gasoline from the Russians since we are no longer energy independent. God bless America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.