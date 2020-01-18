I’m writing tonight (Monday night) in my customary spot –in the dining room—seated so I can glance to the right, into the living room, to keep tabs on whatever is happening on the Big Ten Network. A random thought occurs…if its only one channel, why do they call it a network?
You wouldn’t know this, but I just took a short break because my glance to the right showed I had forgotten to turn the TV on. The sports world stands still this evening because the NCAA football championship game is about to be played. By the time you read this, LSU will be the newly crowned best team in America. When I was a kid, LSU won the national championship with a defensive line that was called The Chinese Bandits. They got their picture on the cover of Life Magazine wearing Chinese warrior masks. That was 1959. Probably wouldn’t fly today.
But that’s not why I called this week’s effort Passing The Torch. That distinction goes to the beaten and battered old dinosaur laptop I think of as Humbert, that has produced close to three full years of ElderSpew. This week’s column will the last one I pound out on these filthy, sticky, faded semi-responsive keys. No longer will I have to wait interminably while ancient (by computer standards) synapses in the decaying brain inside this plastic box try to sort out what message is being sent with each keystroke. No longer will the font and spacing arbitrarily switch at the whim and fancy of the gremlins within.
There is an unexplainable stain within the monitor screen that looks like it could be a detailed satellite image of some mysterious, long unseen coastline. I think the gremlins within drink heavily and tend to spill their cups randomly. Whatever the cause, this stain covers roughly half of the screen, rendering nearly everything I look at oddly disrupted. Even with all that, this old soldier has struggled ever onward, doing what it must to reach the finish line. There have been times, thankfully only a few, when I’ve spent over an hour simply trying to get a blank page on the screen. There are those, I realize, who could likely solve my tech angst within minutes, if not seconds, but like Old Humbert here, I can only work with the intellectual tools I have at hand—and that’s a pretty short supply.
During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Bertie suffered a near-fatal stroke. No matter what brilliance I brought to bear against it, the innards refused to recognize the WiFi to which it is connected. It was like watching the computer HAL in the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” as it realized it was losing its mind…”Yes, Lloyd, I know I’m connected to WiFi. I can see it, I can feel it…but I cannot acknowledge it. And you can’t make me.” Not only could I not make him, I enlisted the aid of one of the most technologically adept people I know and he, too, was thwarted.
Three weeks later I decided to give it another go…and voila! It was up and running as if nothing had ever been wrong. Well…plodding along is more to the point, but unbeknownst to me, the die had been cast.
We had occasion to travel to Pittsburgh last weekend (Wouldn’t it be fun if “No Passing” signs were replaced with pictures of Gandalf, staff raised over his head, bellowing, “YOU SHALL NOT PASS!”), that occasion being a second baby shower for the tiny person waiting patiently to make her debut as our eleventh grandchild sometime in late February. The first was here at El Rancho Davis on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but the prospective Mom and Dad are denizens of the Steel City, and their friends there wanted to shower them with their own collection of “Isn’t that just the cutest thing ever?” Anyway… since we hadn’t seen them for Christmas, we exchanged those gifts when we arrived Friday night. As I said, the die was cast. Much to my amazement and pleasure, I opened up a brand spankin’ new little beauty of a laptop “…because you’re a writer and you need a computer that works.”
The fact is, new technology intimidates me like nothing in my life since my sister, The Enforcer, when I was in single digits. I got a new multi-band shortwave radio on Christmas Day and I’m still only looking at it, hoping it’ll give up its secrets easily. As for this new computer, I’m giving myself a week to learn my way around the glorious little piece of pristine TomorrowLand before I commit to writing and sending anything on it. The lurking fear is that I’ll hit a wrong button and blow up the entire Twin Tiers or cause a nationwide brownout.
But for Humbert, this is it. Swan Song. Cleaning out the desk. Calling it a day. Being eased out the door. Forced into retirement. Off to the laptop Social Security Office.
Shed not a tear for Old Humbert. Job well done, old soldier. The torch is passed.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.