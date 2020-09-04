All the local papers for July 1902 carried the story of the Stegmaier Brewing Company having its license revoked in Bradford County. The following is the story:
An opinion of unusual interest to every brewer or wholesaler of liquor in Pennsylvania was filed by Judge Fanning on Saturday afternoon July 19, 1902, and by it the license of the Stegmaier Brewing company in this county was revoked. The case was appealed.
In the matter of the application to revoke the wholesale liquor license of Stegmaier Brewing company at Towanda, PA. Opinion of the court filed wherein ruled to revoke said license was made absolute and it was further directed that the wholesale license held by said brewing company in the first ward of Towanda borough be revoked.
The facts of the case were as follows: Upon petition of E. J. Connolly, the holder of a bottler’s license at Sayre Borough Bradford County, alleging that the Stegmaier Brewing company had for some time been engaged in the unlawful sale of malt and brewed liquors at said place, a rule was granted to show cause why the license referred to should not be revoked. From the depositions taken on this rule it appeared that the Stegmaier Brewing company had a brewery located at Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne county.
Large quantities of beer, ale and porter, during the previous year and upwards, averaging in the various packages, 30 to 40 barrels about every five days, had been shipped from said brewery to Sayre, but none so far as disclosed from the wholesale house at Towanda, this county. During this period the respondent company had a driver, W. W. Vaughn, stationed at Sayre, taking orders and delivering goods, using a wagon marked “Stegmaier Company, License 876.”
The respondent claimed that all goods were delivered to Sayre, upon or in pursuance of either special or standing orders. The orders were taken in March 1901. They were for a fixed, definite number of barrels weekly, but it was not pretended that the customers were required to or ever did take the quantity called for. It was also in evidence that at the time of giving these orders the customers were informed that it was a mere matter of form; that it made no difference and beer could be ordered as wanted, and that appeared to be the method pursued by the customers of the company.
The goods in car lots, running all the way from twenty-five to fifty barrels were consigned to the Stegmaier Brewing Company or Stegmaier’s driver, Sayre, PA. These packages were not set aside and marked at the brewery with the names of the purchasers but placed unlabeled indiscriminately in the car. Upon receipt of the goods, the names of the customers were placed upon the various packages and delivered as wanted.
It was also in evidence that in ascertaining the amount of liquor wanted the driver of agent, Vaughn would visit the various customers, inquire as to the amount desired or from personal inspection without inquiry, see what they needed and deliver accordingly.
In the opinion of the court the question as to where the sales were completed was viewed as the pivotal question, and the case of Garbracht vs. The Commonwealth, of PA, 451, a case involving the same principle was cited, “To constitute a sale of personal property, especially under penal statute, there must be a transfer of title for a certain consideration. Orders for goods may be received, but until they are transferred or set apart to the purchaser the sale is incomplete. Delivery either actual or constructive, is an essential ingredient in a sale of personal property. An agreement to sell is only executory until the contract is completed.”
In this same case it was also held “The place of sale is the point at which the goods ordered are set apart and delivered to the purchaser, or to a common carrier who, for the purpose of delivery represents him.”
In this particular case, however, the goods in carload lots were consigned to Stegmaier Brewing Company at Sayre, PA and not to the various customers. These packages were not set aside and marked at the brewery with the names of the purchasers but placed unlabeled indiscriminately in the car.
This opinion was in line with a great number of authorities that the goods must be actually sold at the licensed place of business of the bottler, wholesale or merchant dealer, and that it was a violation of the law to load the liquors in a conveyance, call on or look up customers and furnish them with what may be required.
In other words, he had no right to sell from a car or wagon and the goods must be absolutely sold to the customer when they leave the licensed place of business.
The 1905 Hanford directory of Athens, Sayre, and Waverly lists Eugene J. Connelly as proprietor of Sayre Bottling Works, wholesale dealer in ales, beer, and porter. Office in the Sayre Times office 114 West Lockhart street. In 1913 E. Judson Connolly and his daughters Phoebe and Caroline were killed when their automobile was struck by a train. At that time Mr. Connolly was the proprietor of Springs Corners Café. Stegmaier Brewing Company was listed in the same directory with George B. Kline agent 701-703 North Lehigh Avenue Sayre.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
