Start school district merger talks
A Soundoff for (this week) regarding the potential Sayre-Athens school merger, so many of us support Sayre School Board member Don Skerpon’s proposal for merger talks with the Sayre and Athens school districts. Why hasn’t a committee including the public been formed? Why aren’t both boards updating us more? The merger needs to happen, let’s get going.
Trump’s tariffs hurting Americans
Trump’s tariffs on China are simply taxes on American consumers and we’re all going to see it at the cash register. Tariffs tend to make the economy poor and less efficient. At this point, you might expect intervention from the grownups in the room — oh, but wait a minute, there aren’t any. So erratic behavior imposed by an unstable leader with an insecure ego, that’s what we have as long as Trump remains in office.
Fix cemetery roads
Attention Tioga Point Cemetery, please advise this column why you can’t or won’t repair the roads in the cemetery. People and cars each end up with bruises just driving a short distance through there. Please advise this column.
Borough needs to stand up for business owners
How can the Sayre Borough sit back and watch taxpaying businesses be ruined by PennDOT taking their parking lots? The council president says there is nothing they can do. I disagree. They can connect with Tina Pickett, Senator Yaw and see what can be done in Sayre. Stand up for these businesses. It’s almost like we don’t live in a free country anymore when you can’t even park in front of your own house.
Why no American flag at police station?
All the public buildings in the Valley have American flags flying atop their flag poles but the Sayre police station doesn’t. Is there a reason for this? Some kind of statement being made or what?
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
