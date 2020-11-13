According to the Sayre Evening Times a mortgage on the home of Sayre Lodge 1148, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks that had previously been satisfied, was burned with appropriate ceremonies on Thanksgiving Eve. There were about 400 persons who witnessed the burning of the mortgage which gives the Elks the clear title to one of the most valuable properties in Sayre.
John L. Shea, exalted ruler of Sayre Lodge, presided at the meeting and he was assisted by Willard Spaulding, acting as esteemed leading knight; William Jewell, esteemed loyal knight; Seward Baldwin, esteemed lecturing knight; Joseph Ellers, esquire; James M. Daly, secretary; L. W. Dorsett, treasurer and George J. Bolton and J. E. Umpleby, trustees.
Before applying the flame to the mortgage Mr. Shea said:
Dear Friends and Brothers:
I wish to express my gratitude for being fortunate enough to have the honor to be your presiding officer at this time of thanksgiving, and it is a pleasant coincidence that inasmuch as our government has proclaimed tomorrow a day of national thanksgiving for the many favors the Great Exalted Ruler of the universe has granted us the past year. I wish to proclaim tonight a night of thanksgiving for the favors the public, the officers and the members of this organization have by their unselfish generosity made it possible for to further extend to those that are less fortunate than we are, charity, one of the principal objects of our order, and what could be a more worthy object than to extend a helping hand to those who come in the world and through unfortunate circumstances are not capable of taking care of themselves.
Therefore, in doing this I am only carrying out the wishes of the officers of this lodge who have served as faithfully before me.
After the mortgage was burned the Elks and their guests spent the remainder of the evening in eating and dancing. An elaborate banquet, the principal article of food, to be in keeping with Thanksgiving, being turkey, was served in the rathskeller. Cards were played on the first floor and in the lodge room there was dancing until a late hour.
The rathskeller presented an exceptionally pleasing appearance. The table were decorated with purple, the Elks color and were illuminated by both electric lights and candles. Many additional electric lights were installed for the occasion by Shannon and son of Athens and the effect was charming. Two orchestras provided music for the occasion which was one of the most successful ever given in Sayre. There was not a hitch to mar the enjoyment of the celebration of mortgage burning and much credit is due to A. S. Maurice, chairman of the committee of arrangements for the success of one of the most important events in the history of Sayre Lodge B.P.O.E.
The 27 charter members of the original Sayre Lodge of Elks, No. 1148 formed in 1909. They were all former members of the Elmira lodge No. 62, which granted the members transfer in order to form a lodge in Sayre. The third floor of the Vaughn block, a building owned by Dan Leahy, (this building stood next to the First National Bank of Sayre on Desmond street and was at one time home to Sears Roebuck) was rented, decorated, and furnished for lodge and social rooms. Dispensation and charter were granted in 1909 and the following officers were elected, the first of the Sayre organization:
George J. Bolton, exalted ruler; Ike Samuels, esteemed leading knight; William G. Schrier, esteemed loyal knight; Frank Murphy, esteemed lecturing knight; John McNamara, secretary; Alex Stevens, treasurer; William Miner, tiler; Joseph Ellers, esquire; R. F. Adam, chaplain; J. W. Grumme, W. C. Walker and Alex Thompson, trustees.
The property on South Elmer avenue, where the present home is located, was purchased in June 1911, for $3,600.
In August 1914 ground was broken for the Elks home and in October the cornerstone was laid and June 8, 1915, the members held a luncheon meeting in this new home for the first gathering there. The first regular meeting was July 6, 1915. On August 3, 1915, a formal opening for Elks was held at which time members of the order from all sections of Pennsylvania and New York were in attendance. The cost of the home was approximately $17,500.
Over the years several changes have taken place. In 1925-26 the exterior stucco finish was not satisfactory and was replaced with a veneer of pressed brick. In 1938-39 the interior of the home was extensively renovated and refurnished. The interior was again renovated in 1950 when air conditioning was added this renovation cost $50,000.
In 1973, an addition was constructed to the back of the lodge home. The facility was equipped with a kitchen and bar.
In 2006 the kitchen in the annex addition was destroyed by a fire. The kitchen and banquet facilities have been completely remodeled since the fire.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
