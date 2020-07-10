D.D. Tillman and Clayton A. Smith, as representatives of the Spaulding Hose Company., appeared before the Waverly Village Board of Trustees at the monthly meeting April 7, 1924 and requested the board to consider the purchase of the furniture in the hose room on the second floor of the Waverly Village Hall. As soon as the furniture was disposed of the Spaulding’s disbanded after 45 years of valiant service.
The disbanding of this pioneer fire fighting organization recalled the institution of the company on September 4, 1878. About twenty-five popular young men of the village composed the charter membership of the company, which was organized and quartered in the old Walker Hall on Broad street.
The company was named after Owen Spaulding, a pioneer settler in the valley. Ira L. Wales was elected the first president of the company and William Schutt was the first foreman. At that time Hugh Baldwin was chief of the department.
The first fire of importance at which the Spaulding’s worked was in the D. D. Knapp block on November 4, 1878, shortly after the company’s establishment. The Decker Tannery fire on Cayuta avenue was also subdued with the assistance of the new company in August 1882.
The Northwest Miller September 3, 1882 said the following about the Decker fire. “A mysterious fire at East Waverly, near Elmira, NY August 27, 1882 destroyed the entire D. J. Decker tannery with a loss of $40,000, (value would be $1,005,466.67 in 2020) insured for $45,000. It was the largest tannery in Southern NY, but will not be rebuilt, owing to the cost of transporting tanbark from a distance.” The Decker Tannery was owned by David and Cordilla Schultz Decker.
The big East Waverly fire is recorded in the annals of the organization as one of the worst conflagrations ever experienced here. That was July 1885 and destroyed the Eaton Hardware store, Wood’s grocery, the Central House and the Tompkins residence in the East Ward.
The Spaulding’s boasted of one of the fastest baseball nines in the valley in the late 1800s. Among their star performers were Edward “Kick” Kennedy, Archie Cole, P. J. Sheahan, M. W. Kennedy, John Moroney, Hurley Nichols, John Phalen, Thomas Moore, J. J. Smith, Frank Kane, and Pat MacDonald. H. C. Brewster was manager at the time.
In 1881 the Spaulding and Tioga Hose Companies were suspended by the village Board of Trustees. According to a member of the Spaulding ‘s who later told the story the board had instructed the hose companies to hold their annual elections. This was done and as a result William H., Schutt of the Spaulding’s was elected chief of the department to succeed George Graft of the Tioga’s, the board ignored the election and appointed Harry E. Robins as chief. The companies refused to recognize Mr. Robbins as their chief and were subsequently suspended by the board. They remained under suspension for four months and finally the board agreed to reinstate them, with the stipulation that the companies did not have to recognize Robbins as the head of the department. Emery J. Campbell, of Waverly was clerk of the Board of Trustees at that time.
In 1924 there were eight active members of the hose company, each of them holding an enviable record for service. They were P. J. Sheahan 45 years; Charles E. Purdy, 44 years; Clayton A. Smith, 42 years; Fred F. Smith, 41 years; Walter Meade, 22 years; William C. Farley, 18 years and Phillip Kerrigan, 12 years. Of the eight active members five of them had served as chief of the department at one time or another. The former chiefs were Messrs. Sheahan, Farley, C. A. and F. F. Smith and Meade Clayton. A. Smith was chief for two terms. Charles E. Purdy served as treasurer for thirty years.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
