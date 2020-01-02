The Eighteenth Amendment to the United Stated Constitution was ratified January 17, 1919 the amendment would become law on January 17, 1920. Sayre really went “dry” on July 1, of 1919 when the war time prohibition law went into effect.
The following is an account of how the first “dry” New Years was celebrated in Sayre.
New Year’s Day “dry” for the first time in history passed quietly in Sayre. Everybody seemed to have a good time, but booze was not responsible for the joyousness of the occasion.
On New Year’s days of the past it was customary for old cronies to meet in a bar room. Then around small tables, or a foot hooked on a rail there would be long discussions about everything under the sun. Tom and Jerry would be the principal entertainers and the holders of licenses would reap a harvest. But January 1, 1920 all booze induced merriment was conspicuous by absence. One bartender when asked if he could not prepare a Tom and Jerry, replied “Yes, if someone will furnish the eggs, sugar and whiskey; I have the bowl and cups.” Thus, with sobriety and not even a case of wood alcohol poisoning reported, the first “dry” New Year’s Day passed in Sayre.
The members of the Rotary Club and their wives and sweethearts watched the old year out and the new year in at the Coleman Memorial parish house. There were about150 persons present and the occasion was much enjoyed. A luncheon was served and then a cabaret entertainment was given. A program was rendered and an orchestra under the leadership of Stanley Williams furnished the music for dancing.
The Harmony Club watched the old year out and the new year in at a dance given in Eighmey Hall. The hall was filled with dancers and gayety reigned supreme. The club also gave a matinee dance New Year’s Day afternoon.
A benefit dance was given in the Eighmey Hall New Year’s night by the Ladies Auxiliary of the People’s Hospital. There were about 100 couples present and the evening was very enjoyable. The proceeds were applied towards the support of a free bed at the People’s hospital by the Ladies Auxiliary. The music for the dancing was furnished by the Merrymakers Orchestra which played in Sayre for the first time for a dance. The orchestra was composed of Harold Masteller, leader, violin; Clayton Waltman, piano; Frank Rooney, banjo; J. Peters, saxophone; Harry Englemier, drums; Fred Ennis, trombone; C. Miller, clarinet.
A supper consisting of roast pig and chicken was served by the Sayre Lodge of Elks New Year’s evening and the antlered herd did full justice to the viands. Bert E. Rhodes was the chef.
The theaters were filled with holiday audiences.
A majority of the residents of Sayre spent New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at their homes.
The Police had nothing to do.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
