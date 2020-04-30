Automobile driver’s noncompliance with headlight statute. In 1919 Pennsylvania passed an act requiring headlight illumination for automobiles. In 1920 the Sayre police department enforced the act that read: “headlights of an automobile illumination of the street ahead of 200 feet as required by Act June 30, 1919.”
Thirty-eight drivers of motor vehicles were notified by Justice Bonfoey yesterday and today to appear before him to answer the charge of driving cars which were not properly illuminated.
Beginning Saturday night, the Sayre police force commenced taking the numbers of cars that were not illuminated in accordance with the law. As soon as the identity of the owners is ascertained they are being ordered to report and the usual amount the offenders have had to pay is $3.
Saturday evening Chief Nobles stopped a man whose lights were not showing. The man said that he was then in route for Athens to have his batteries charged. The chief permitted him to proceed and then he hopped into an automobile belonging to F. E. Seager, constable, and started in the direction of Athens in order to ascertain whether or not the man had told him the truth. On South Elmer avenue Nobles switched off the lights of the car and ran in darkness in order to catch the fellow. Sometime later Harold Searfoss, a deputy sheriff, reported that a car bearing license number 52,067 had been running on South Elmer avenue with no lights. That was the number of the license on Seager’s car. The next morning Justice Bonfoey sent a letter to Nobles’ home on South Wilbur avenue ordering him to report. The letter was preparing for mailing while Nobles was in Bonfoey’s office and the first he would know that he is was under arrest would be when he picked up the Evening Times that afternoon, provided of course that his wife didn’t open the letter and inform him that he was about to be “pinched”.
The first person to comply with the order to report to the justice was Malcom Gladke. Next came a representative of the Cacchione Bakery Co., and L.J. Stalker followed. Each paid $3. The along came William Farley of Waverly (no relation to me). He had the contract for delivering mail to the railroad stations of this valley and the police said the taillight of his deliver car was not showing. When before the justice that morning Farley claimed that his employees said the light was illuminated but that it might have been concealed by a mail sack. He said that he had been arrested on a technicality and he thought it was not right. Justice Bonfoey informed Farley that when he was game and fish warden in the State of New York he made many arrests on technicalities. Then followed an argument and Farley was finally told that his delivery cars have been here many times when not properly illuminated. “You’re a liar,” yelled Farley, as he left the office of the justice. He had previously agreed to appear Friday for a hearing for he said that he intended to show the police that the taillight of his car was showing.
Most of the persons who were to appear before the justice were residents of the valley. But one of the men who was ordered to appear was F. H. Hagerman, president of the Towanda Borough Council.
While checking over the license numbers of the cars that were not properly illuminated that morning Constable Seager found that he had one number down four times on his list.
The late Carmela “Molly” Cacchione wrote in the Cacchione family history in the 1995 History of Bradford County that her father Bernardo Cacchione was the first Italian emigrant to settle in Sayre. He purchased the property at 114 ½ North Thomas avenue and converted the business portion of the building to a grocery and bakery dealing in fresh baked breads and imported olive oil. At one time Bernardo Cacchione operated three bakeries in the valley to include what became the Park Bakery on Desmond street in Sayre.
Please be sure and fill out your United States Census forms every person counts. Our census determines what kind of State and Federal funding we will receive.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.