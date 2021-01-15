Editor,
Hypocrisy appears to be alive and well in the U.S. Congress as well locally from what I have read in recent letters to the editor. I find it amazing that the far left Democrats in congress, the news media (CNN and MSNBC in particular), and local Democrats had little negatively to say about the hundreds of riots that caused millions of dollars in damage across the country this summer.
Democrat mayors tied the hands of the police not allowing them to stop the looting and destruction of property while in many cases either threatening to or actually defunding the police.
Then recently a few hundred rioters breach the House of Representatives and the far left socialist leaning Democrats and the extremely biased news media went ballistic, while ignoring that an estimated 500,000 demonstrators were also there peacefully exercising their free speech rights.
Sorry Mr. Sullivan, you were not there so you don’t know. Then again they were supporting Present Donald Trump, a definite NO-NO in their world. It appears that unless you agree with the narrative of the Democrats you should be silenced or severely chastised. Sorry not happening with me.
I want to make it clear that I do not condone any and all demonstrations that cause bodily harm and destruction of property, both throughout the country this summer, as well as at the Capitol recently. The only difference I see in the two is that at the Capitol it directly affected the Democrats while throughout the nation it supported their narrative.
They now want the police to arrest everyone involved and criticized and in some cases fire police for not doing more. Just the opposite of what happened all summer long. What hypocrisy! Oh, let’s not forget they want to now spend their time and our tax dollars to once again impeach the president in his last two weeks in office, more shameful politics that will go nowhere and they know it.
President Donald Trump was the only President in modern times that actually cared more about the people in this great land than lining their own pockets with millions of dollars from special interest groups.
Democrats are guilty of what they accuse anyone that disagrees with them with their constant hateful speech and their own lies.
Paul Robinson
Sayre
