Wake up, people
Here is a list of hoaxes: Evolution, climate change. Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization.
Follow proper flag code
Everyone should be reminded that no flag should be flown above the American flag. Let’s show the flag and our veterans the respect they deserve.
No parking means no parking
Why aren’t the “no parking” 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. signs on Broad Street in Waverly being enforced?
Supreme Court receipts
A statement by Senator Pat Toomey before the 2016 general election: “With the U.S. Supreme Court’s balance at stake, and with the presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice.”
Changes needed in Athens Borough
When I purchased my home 30 years ago, Athens Borough was a beautiful town to call home. You can’t walk the sidewalks because trees/shrubs are so low you have to walk in the streets. Junk cars and trucks that haven’t been moved in years sit with flat tires or are jacked up. Dumpsters sit in yards forever. Stray cats/dogs running all over. Messing in my flower garden and lawn. If you want pets, keep them in your own yard. Why can’t they be licensed? Maybe then we wouldn’t have so many strays running. Elmira Street has turned into Indy 500 — maybe they should change the speed limit signs from 35 to 60. Nothing is being done about this and it continues to get worse. Maybe the people that are supposed to be giving citations should find another job or retire.
———
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.