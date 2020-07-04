When I was a young lad of nineteen years, a Very Wise Instructor at the now-defunct Career Academy School of Famous Broadcasters in Washington D.C., told the class that I was part of, “If you make a mistake while you’re reading something live on the air, keep right on reading.If you don’t call attention to it by correcting yourself, no one will ever notice the mistake.” I never forgot those words, but I always held them in my hip pocket, never to be used. I was determined to always acknowledge an error in order to protect my integrity.
Only rarely has that ever cost me, most dramatically and embarrassingly in the lead story of a fifteen minute live Drive Time newscast in Corning in 1976. It happened that a local scrap yard had endured a large-ish fire that afternoon — a day when little else was newsworthy, so it took top billing. My studio engineer, who controlled my microphone from across the hall, flipped the appropriate toggle, pointed to me...and sent me off with this exciting tale.
Now the owner of the business in question pronounced his last name “SKUTT”, but it wasn’t spelled like that, and I plowed into it with a full head of reportorial steam, inadvertently changing the “Schu” to an “Shi” in my enthusiasm, at the same time dropping the “s” completely off of the word “scrap.” A moment of utter horror washed over me, made immeasurably worse by the fact that my engineer let fly with a loud “Whoop!” and literally fell out of his chair onto the floor. My mic was left open as he laughed hysterically across the hall and I had to read on because my listeners were already reviewing in their minds what they had just heard, as the silence sat there on the edge of their radio speakers (“Did he just say what I think he said?”)
I managed to fumble a halting, “Make that SKUTT”s Scrap yard…” onto the airwaves, and heard another burst of hysteria from the fallen engineer, whose hand wavered feebly in the area of my mic’s On-Off switch. It was the only part of him I could see and I prayed passionately that he would, even by accident, nudge that toggle the other way. No such luck, and of course by now there was no question whatever that every listener out there had caught on to my gaffe...because I just HAD to violate my old instructor’s advice.
I remember not a single word from the rest of those fifteen minutes. I can’t tell you who the unfortunate sponsors of the newscast were. I can’t even tell you for sure that the engineer ever crawled up off the floor. I just remember his wild laughter and my struggle to keep from joining him in helpless, babbling madness. And I remember what a terribly long time fifteen minutes can be. Oh...and this...I remember Mr. SCHUTT’s phone call after the newscast was over. It was not to offer his congratulations on a job well done.
That was forty-four years ago. Some things don’t change. I”ve told you all of that to tell you this: in last week’s column, I made reference to Druids quaffing mead from Oryx horns. I was pretty pleased with myself when I did so, because I like to trot out obscure references every now and then to demonstrate the depth of my brilliance. As usual, when those moments strike, when that misbegotten urge overcomes my good sense, what they reveal is this: my research department--which is myself alone--really needs to depend on actual research rather than clouded memory. You see, Druids would have been hard pressed to drink from Oryx horns because those are African antelopes which have probably never, ever, been part of the fauna of the British Isles. Aurochs, on the other hand, were prehistoric cattle, well known to have populated Great Britain thousands of years ago. And, like their African non-relatives, aurochs also had horns. Druids knew aurochs..and almost certainly quaffed mead from their stupid cattle-like horns.
I had all this pointed out to me--in the gentlest of terms, I must say--by a loyal reader who actually went to some great pains to refrain from taking advantage of a golden opportunity to ridicule and humiliate me for my faux pas. At least this time there was nothing remotely skatalogical in my blunder, unlike the Corning radio incident of ‘76.
Going forward, a note to myself: do the research! Don’t count on addled brain matter to call forth perfect information from such a sadly imperfect mass of tangled synapses.
Also, going forward, a note to you, my cherished readers: if you spot a transgression, an error in fact, a blunder of grammatical propriety...call me out on it. I’m not above firing the Research Department, which, as I said, is myself alone.
A lesson in working in the communications business: it’s easier to deny a spoken screw up--as long as it’s not recorded--than it is to deny the printed word. Maybe I should have stuck with radio…
