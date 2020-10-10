Editor,
Just thinking how life may be changing in just a few short years with a Democrat administration. With the phasing out of fossil fuel automobiles, we will all be driving our shiny electric cars.
Don’t plan on any long trips unless you leave sufficient time to keep the battery charged. With a full charging time of 8 to 12 hours you will be on the charger more than you will be on the road.
Of course new technology will lower that charging time and you might be able to get over 300 to 400 miles per charge. The cost of the car will be significantly higher, but they say it will be a lot more inexpensive to operate.
The new administration will pack the supreme court and codify Roe v. Wade. The plus 60 million babies aborted won’t be nearly enough. They will again be able to give your tax dollars to Planned Parenthood to get that number up. Of course the candidate doesn’t like abortion, but wants to reverse his vote on the Hyde amendment so abortions can be paid for from Medicaid.
Also we will be able to go back to paying for abortions in foreign countries. They will continue the infanticide of black babies. He don’t like abortion, but will make it easier to get one. Just think if abortion was in the constitution a lot of us wouldn’t be here today.
He doesn’t want to defund the police, but to reallocate city funding. He wants to cancel out the Trump tax cut, add new taxes to business and corporations that will be passed along to consumers. That’s you and me. Regulations that have been removed will be back in force.
The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will become new states with 4 new Democrat senators. You won’t see another Republican President or Congress.
I do notice that the Morning Times is able to find lots of Trump buffoon cartoons, but with today’s media I’m sure they are the only ones they can find.
If you loved the Washington swamp, well they will all be back. The country will again be run by unelected bureaucrats.
It is a good time to say a prayer for the USA. God have mercy on us all and may this miserable year soon end. Pray hard for the essential workers that have kept the country moving forward with their bravery and dedication. Pray for those stuck in nursing homes and hospitals with no visitors allowed and those stuck at home. God Bless the USA!
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
