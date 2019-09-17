Shepard Road issue
Something needs to be done about Shepard Road from Sayre to Route 17c. It’s terrible, very hazardous with the bad potholes. You almost have to stop for vehicles going the opposite direction of you.
Keep your hands to yourself
Could someone please explain why society thinks it is OK to pull on a person’s pony tail or braid? Do you ever stop to think of the ramifications you cause when you walk behind a person and pull their braid? You can cause pain, a startle that affects the heart and anxiety. It is also a form of assault. My wish for today is to live in a kinder community that keeps their hands to themselves and treats one another with respect. Thank you.
Tree blocking sidewalk
On the 200 block of Hayden Street there is a tree down in a front yard for about a month now. This tree is hanging over some bushes next to the sidewalk and is completely blocking use of the public walkway. If the homeowner/tenants are OK with a dead tree in their front yard, so am I, but please take care of the portion blocking the sidewalk. I would think code enforcement should be on this, but obviously, they do not care — like I said it has been this way for at least a month.
Supporting OIP
I think it’s terrible that they are taking the whole road by OIP in Sayre. Why can’t they fix the road on the other side of the street and widen it?
Traffic light needed
The corner of Chemung Street and Route 34 by the Dandy could really use a traffic light to control the traffic, especially now since the side street of Cayuta Avenue is closed to traffic. There gets to be a long line of cars and nobody is sure when to turn.
Clean up abandoned properties
Why doesn’t somebody trim around the abandoned buildings in Sayre? It looks quite bad.
No baseball standings
For six days in a row the Morning Times has seen it fit not to publish baseball standings and scores — this with just two weeks left in the season, divisional pennants on the line, wild card races heating up, so what gives. There are still quite a few of us who think baseball, not football, is America’s favorite pastime.
Editor’s note: The system we use to get our national stories and standings from is currently having issues with Major League Baseball standings. We are working with them to fix the problem so we can once again run those every night. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Apartments or hotel?
I was wondering walking up Madison Street if the new construction is going to be apartments or a hotel?
———
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.