Commissioners’
comments good to see
I thank Mr. Sullivan for his response to the response to the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Mr. McLinko’s claims and Mr. Miller’s opinions were good to see. At least we have two commissioners with common sense. Who is McLinko trying to fool, that the rioters weren’t Trump supporters? The majority of them wore or carried his name. McLinko, as an elected official, should not have attended the event. He’s supposed to represent all of the people who elected him, not just the ones who share his twisted beliefs. He needs to go. We can elect someone better than that.
Taking issue with
Commissioner Sullivan
Commissioner Doug McLinko recently shared his view with our news media on the recent Capitol incident. I welcome his true feelings on the Trump supporters’ peaceful gathering showing their support and that it was “upbeat and happy” to see the support. Commissioner Sullivan took the opportunity to criticize McLinko’s views and charged him with using his platform to show his feelings. I have no problem with this. I have a problem with Commissioner Sullivan, after blasting McLinko for the very way he transferred his thoughts and turn around and do the same with the news media. Double standards? I would say so.
In support of Commissioner Sullivan
Mr. Sullivan’s article regarding Mr. McLinko’s view on the D.C. rally was excellent. It’s really unfortunate all of our elected county officials don’t have his intellect and integrity. Please remember this at election time.
More on McLinko
So proud of our boy, Doug McLinko, for going to Washington to support his buddy, Donny, in the overthrow of our government. Sad.
A call for term limits
I think there should be term limits for elected officials from borough to federal employees. It’s time for turnover so that individuals don’t make politics a life-long career.
Negative test does not
mean immune
I think for the misconceptions people have about the coronavirus, a negative test does not mean that you are immune to the virus. You still contract and spread the virus. Even with a negative test, you still have to be careful. Wear a mask, wash hands and practice social distancing.
Doesn’t like the impeachment
For the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump: They will now be known as traitors to the American people as well as the Republican Party forever and ever. We Americans are now experiencing the most corrupt, unethical and criminal Democratic congress in American history.
The cure
The quickest way to get rid of hiccups: drink Pepsi.
On masks
I think it’s great that our governors have allowed sports to continue because these kids need to be out and about but I see these pictures of the guys playing basketball and the masks are hanging below their mouths. Now, why do they even have to wear a mask? That doesn’t even make sense. Why wear a mask and not put it on appropriately? If they’re being tested and they’re being monitored, they shouldn’t have to wear a mask. It’s ridiculous.
Extra Medicare benefits
If all these added, extra Medicare insurance benefits are free at no cost, then why don’t we just get them? Pretty good question, isn’t it?
Trump’s bumpy exit
For four years, Trump bullied his rivals and intimidated his enemies. He commanded the world stage and commandeered social media spreading torrents of misinformation and falsehoods. From Isreal to Iowa, Mr. Trump was inescapable and seemingly unstoppable. And then, consequences bit him in the ... blank. Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol that he helped to foment, his power is rapidly disappearing, evaporating in a cloud of recriminations, condemnations and criminality. Now that we’re near the end of Trump’s four years, he has thrown everyone under the bus at one point or another from Barack Obama to Mike Pence. He’s insulted and denigrated our allies abroad like France, Britain, Germany, Canada and Mexico to name a few. He never blames or trashes Russia. It’s difficult to come up with a plausible explanation for his inexplicable deference to and his authoritarian regime.
You’re welcome
Thank you for publishing the Morning Times Scoreboard on Jan. 12. We’d like to see more.
