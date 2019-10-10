On March 16, 1898 Father James Leo Shanley was named pastor of Epiphany Parish. Upon his arrival in Sayre he was faced with a church building that was too small for his continually growing congregation. The population of Sayre in 1910 was 6,476 and by 1920 it reached an all-time high of 8,078. The congregation of Epiphany Parish had outgrown the church on North Elmer Avenue, built in 1888.
On Sunday August 19, 1917, Rt. Rev. M. J. Hoban, D.D., Bishop of Scranton laid the cornerstone of the new Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. The Catholic Light of August 23, 1917 stated, “The members of Epiphany congregation Sayre, Rev. J. L. Shanley, pastor, are to have temple worthy of their growth in numbers and influence.” The Catholic Light further stated “Rev. James L. Shanley, pastor at Sayre is proud of the progress made by the parish as represented in the new church which is three blocks south of the old church. The new church being at Elmer Avenue and Hayden Street on a tract of ground 135 feet wide by 280 feet in depth.
John J. Howley of Scranton is the architect and the contractor is John L. Shea of Sayre, a member of the Epiphany congregation. The foundations of the church are in place already for the super structure, and when completed the basement of the church, 12 feet high, will be used for parish purposes. Above the grade the walls for a height of four feet and six inches are of Meshoppen Blue Stone, surmounted by Indiana limestone, these latter blocks being sixteen inches in height. The church walls are to be of brick, buff in color, rough in texture and the window heads, copings and buttresses are to be of Indiana limestone. The side walls will be twenty-eight feet high the center of the nave to be thirty-four feet above the floor. Slate will be the roof covering.
The design of the building, as shown in the foundations, provides for five entrances, three in front, one of which will be a tower entrance, the tower to be used for the mechanism of the pipe organ and used as a belfry. Two side entrances are also provided for and Father Shanley stated that these would open into vestibules, from which entrance could be gained to sacristy and church.
Iron bases in evidence indicate that the church to be Gothic in design and that the roof is to be supported on ten columns, five on either side, the dimensions being sixty-four by one hundred and thirty feet. Unlike most diocesan churches, the new Sayre church will have two transepts, one to the sanctuary and one at the rear of the church, these transepts extending beyond the side walls of the church, a distance of four feet, the transepts being thirty-two feet in length. Seating capacity is provided for eight hundred and fifty not including the gallery and choir loft, which will provide seats for an additional hundred persons. The size of the new edifice indicates that the future growth of the parish is provided for.
In the matter of cost, also, Father Shanley is of the opinion that he has been very fortunate because the net cost, not including the interior finish, will be $34,000. He estimates that the competed church, to include plumbing, heating, lighting and hard wood finish, will be about $50,000, a very modest figure in these days of abnormally high prices.
It took two years to complete the new church and on Sunday October 26, 1919 the magnificent structure was dedicated. According to the Elmira Advertiser Monday October 27, 1919, “Sayre’s new Church is put in service. The new Church of the Epiphany was dedicated this morning with impressive ceremonies. The Right Reverend M. J. Hoban, D. D. Bishop of Scranton presided at the dedicatory services. Solemn High Mass was celebrated by the Rev. James F. Gilloegly (a former assistant pastor at Epiphany), of Williamsport, assisted by the Rev. Eugene Canfield of White Ferry, who acted as deacon; the Rev. Joseph Gagian of Towanda sub deacon and the Rev. Andrew J. Brennan, D.D. of Scranton who was Master of Ceremonies. The sermon was delivered by the Rev. J. J. O’Donnell, of Inkerman. Mattfields Mass was sung by the church choir under the leadership of H. H. Kinney of Waverly. 310 children were confirmed, and the sacrament administered at the hands of Bishop Hogan.
The windows of the church are from the Munich Studio Company of Chicago and each is a work of rare art. The large window in the choir loft, representing Saint Cecelia, was given by two ladies’ societies of the church, The L.C.B. A. and the Daughters of Isabella. The large window scene depicting the Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ over the Main Altar was given by the Sayre Knights of Columbus. The memorial side windows were the gifts of Mrs. John Nash, Mrs. Michael McCabe, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen O’Neil, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Touhy, Mr. and Mrs. John Galligan, the Misses McCauley, William O’Hern, the Reverend J. B. Feeley and Miss Margaret Shanley. The small windows in front were given by James M. Daly and the original sanctuary lamp by Mr. and Mrs. Stephen O’Neil. In the original structure the pillars and wainscoting were of scagliola work and the pews and altar railing were finished in golden oak (the choir loft is furnished with pews from 1919 and some still have the white porcelain seat number on the exterior). The organ loft was exceptionally wide permitting the placing of the pipe organ from the old church in such a way that the window of St. Cecelia was not obstructed, and the pipes were visible. The statures from the old church were redecorated and used with other new ones that were dedicated.”
I interviewed the late Carmela “Molly” Cacchione of Sayre who was 101 years old at the time of the interview. Molly was present for the dedication in 1919.She was then 7 years old and has a clear memory of the new church. Molly said that the church was not completed as we know it today there were just the plaster walls and the pillars. All the ornamental plaster such as the cherubs and trim on the arches and ceiling were added later. Molly also remembered sitting on benches at the dedication as the pews were not installed yet.
In 1937 the Sayre Evening Times reported that with the work of redecorating the Church of the Epiphany nearing completion the interior of the edifice has taken on an unusually beautiful appearance. The parish at that time was under the pastorate of Father James Houlihan.
Walls and ceilings of the body of the church were finished in soft buff, all beautifully stippled. The columns were finished in bronze and highlighted, and the capitals were covered with gold-leaf. The cherubs were added at this time.
The choir loft was finished to conform with the rest of the church, and the balustrade in the balcony and the shrine were finished in mosaic,
The sanctuary was done in rose and gold, and the floor covered in a rich maroon carpet. The altar was refinished in ivory and sepia.
In January of 1971 it was announced by Epiphany pastor Monsignor Bernard Grogan that the church would be closed for 6 months for the completion of a $200,000 renovation project.
The renovation was elaborate and consisted of a new sanctuary, new pews, confessionals, carpeting, stations of the cross, statues and new lighting throughout, new doors for the first time since the church was built in 1919 and the basement was finished off completely.
In 1987 Father Joseph Sammons, pastor began a fund drive to raise funds to prepare the church for the centennial of the parish.
The outside of the church was washed to remove grit and dirt. Extensive wiring was done in the church and church basement, A complete interior repainting was accomplished using gold leaf and a multiple of trim colors on a rose background behind the main altar, There was some stenciling around the windows to try to add to the stark white painting of the interior from the 1971 renovation. New Stations of the Cross were added. The church appeared as a new structure and was considered one of the more beautiful buildings in the diocese. A new kitchen was added to the church hall on the lower level to make it more adaptable to large parish functions.
During the pastorate of Father William Karle which began in 1990 all the stained-glass windows were refitted with double pane protective glass and sealed. The exterior cross which is eight feet high and four feet wide was replaced at that time.
In the fall of 2011 Father Andrew Hvozdovic, the current pastor announced the Epiphany preservation building project. The Arts and Environment committee formed during the Call to Holiness and Mission which formed during the consolidation of the Roman Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Scranton recommended a comprehensive upgrading of the Epiphany Church building.
In January 2012 the eight month renovation project began and included the addition of central air conditioning, heating and the installation of an elevator to service all three levels of the church, installation of a fire alarm system, replacement of all light switches, a new compliant stairway to the choir loft, a new kitchen and handicapped-accessible restrooms, the entire worship space was refinished with new decorative painting, carpet, upgraded lighting, floor refinishing, new marble flooring across the sanctuary, stone flooring in the vestibule and new paintings representing the Stations of the Cross, and minor modifications to the altar. Stained glass windows, statuary and liturgical items from the churches that were closed were introduced into the decorating scheme of this renovation. The exterior of the building required structural as well as facade repairs, the entire church was repointed, and the parapets rebuilt.
On October 12, 2019 Joseph C. Bambara, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, Father Andrew Hvozdovic pastor of Epiphany Parish and Father Joseph Kuriappilly assistant pastor and the parishioners of the Catholic Community of the Epiphany will celebrate the Centennial of the church building at the 4 p.m. Liturgy.
Henry Farley is a member of the Catholic Community of the Epiphany. He is also the president of the Bradford County Historical Society and a trustee of the Sayre Historical Society.
