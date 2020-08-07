Editor,
Over the last few weeks I have read, with great interest, numerous letters written to the editor. Some stand out more than others, which is not necessarily a good thing. I’ll try to explain, if space will allow.
In regards to high taxes in NY State: downstate taxes are higher primarily due to property taxes. Those that live upstate pay less. Property taxes are the main source of income for the state, and property downstate costs much more. Those taxes go to public entities that serve all people. Infrastructure, schools, safety net programs, etc.
The growing deficit is due to both a property tax cap, which includes a tax suspension for businesses, and high medicaid costs. More people than ever are turning to the government for help with medical costs because they are under-insured or have no insurance. This has been building over the last two years since access to Obamacare has been dwindling. Add to that the tax cuts and you’ll see why there is a deficit. Those that live in NY get more for their tax money as well. Have you driven on PA roads? And the next time it snows, drive from NY to PA. The difference is clear.
I’ll also mention, as per an Associated Press article from Dec. 9th, 2017, that the traditionally high-tax blue states subsidize the low-tax red states. More tax dollars from blue states go to the federal government than red states, because they collect more tax dollars.
In 2015, NY residents paid an average of $12,820 per person in federal taxes. South Carolina? $6,665. Meanwhile, low-tax red states received more of that money back in federal spending. For every tax dollar the state of South Carolina sent to D.C., they got $1.71 back. New York got $0.81. It would seem that if you want to lower your taxes, you need to take that up with republican governors. Good luck.
In regards to a more recent letter, the one with the word FREE peppered all throughout it, I have to say, I’m a big fan. I want free stuff. Of course, free doesn’t mean free of cost. I thought everyone knew that. We want our tax dollars to go towards programs that actually help people, instead of lining the pockets of billionaires, Congress, and the military.
On February 10th, Trump sent Congress a proposed 2021 budget request of $740.5 billion. I actually laughed out loud. We have the highest costs associated with medical care according to the OECD, and what do we have to show for it? Certainly better health, right? Nope. We have an abysmally low life expectancy compared to other countries that spend much less, and a higher infant mortality rate.
It doesn’t need to be this way, but when you spend the money for bombs instead of hospitals, this is what happens. I thought we were a developed nation, but looking at the examples set by other countries, I realized I was mistaken.
Twenty-four other countries offer free college education, yet apparently it’s unattainable for the U.S. Gotta pay for those jets with the missiles so we can spread a little more democracy.
New York’s now famous bail reform law is another topic touched on. New York is now treating their poor criminals like the rich ones. People with money have the luxury of committing a crime, then going home to their families and job while awaiting trial. Poor people get to sit in jail for months, sometimes over a year, while being alienated from their families and fired from their jobs. New York leveled the playing field, and people got mad. Your true self is showing.
I’m not even sure why 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave is controversial. Did you know the U.S. and Papua New Guinea are the only countries that have no federally mandated policy to give new mothers paid time off? I wanted to laugh again, but it’s too sad.
What else is there to say? All this information is readily found online, if you care. Or you can continue to be mad at the wrong people. You would do well to remember, the enemy doesn’t arrive by boat. He arrives by limousine.
As for me, I’ll continue to speak up for the poor, the destitute, the disenfranchised, the less privileged, the working class, those of us deemed essential to a functioning society but chastised when we have the audacity to ask for help. There are more of us than there are of you, and our voices are louder.
Rob Warzyniak
Sayre
