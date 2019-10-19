There are things you learn as a kid that at some point you realize were flat out lies. Some of those rip your childhood innocence to shreds (you know the ones I’m talking about, I’m sure), and then there are those that you look back and wonder just what a stupid little kid you were. For example, when I was in single digits in the early 1950’s we had a tabletop Philco radio that the Big Kids got to keep in their great big room at the top of the stairs. It was about half as big as I was, made of finished wood with a rounded top and a piece of sturdy cardboard attached to the back with several small holes and slots to keep the innards protected and ventilated. The face of this magic box displayed two horizontal lines of –to me—meaningless numbers, one line labeled AM, the other, FM. There was a pair of knobs on the front. The one on the left made a thin red verticle needle travel along both of those lines of numbers, and every now and then voices would come out of there almost like they were in the room with us. Sometimes there was a lot of static and the voice would fade in and out among the noise. The knob on the right controlled how loud the voices and the static could get. It was pretty magical to a little twerp, made all the more so by the fact that the Big Kids knew a secret: if you stuck your eyes up against that sturdy cardboard on the back, you could actually see the tiny little men that those voices belonged to through the holes and slots. I tried and tried for ages, but all I ever saw were some really brightly lit glass tubes. Turned out the little tiny guys hid behind those tubes so they were really only able to be seen by Big Kids through the glare of those darned tubes. You had to be in double digits.
By the time I got to double digits I had figured out the Big Kids were liars.
Before I got there, I also was told that if I stood alone in the bathroom at night with the light out, and listened real close for a long time, I could hear the blood running through my veins. That turned out to be a lie, too. I think they just wanted to walk up the street to the Laceyville movie theater without me. I still have no idea where they told my sister (the other Little Kid) to stand. She refused to talk about it, but I think it may have been the coal bin next to the furnace in the basement. Mom and Dad never knew about it…they had gone out with friends and left the Big Kids in charge for the evening.
Something deep inside my awakening intellect sounded a warning bell that may well have prevented my premature demise when I refused to whack a big ol’ beehive with a stick because I was assured by my elders it was a pinada created by nature. I may have been a slow learner, but I had developed a healthy bit of skepticism.
Not enough, unfortunately, to prevent me from an attempt—with cohorts—at a life of crime at age thirteen. The Big Kids never told me parents are way smarter than you think. Boy did THAT go bad in a hurry! I wrote about it in a column titled The Go-Cart Caper. Trust me on this: you never want to hear your dad disown you, even for just a couple of hours.
Time marches on. Lies we learned the truth of in youth will in adulthood provide us with opportunities to watch our own kids learn pretty much the same things we did, or at least variations on the same theme. We lay down the same laws our parents tried to instill in us, and with luck our kids survive intact, to eventually lay their own laws at the innocent feet of their own children.
And we get to watch kind of smugly as our kids raise their kids, who are busily going about trying to establish their own dominance in the family herd. I wrote a couple of weeks ago about how karma is a patient thing. There is NOTHING so sweet as hearing your kids sound just like you did thirty-some years ago, echoing your own parents, on those nights you would have gladly cooked them up like the detective in the Kathy Bates movie “Fried Green Tomatoes.” I submit for your consideration a highly edited, mostly tongue in cheek bit of exasperation from my single-parent son (whose parenting skills I am genuinely impressed with, along with those of his sisters):
“If anyone sold adulthood honestly, there would be no buyers. Nobody tells you it’s just a constant grind of nearly-suicidal-thought-inducing garbage, followed by—among other things—paying bills for the rest of your life that no one agrees to, but everyone allows tradition to dictate their stance on paying them. And your own parents as you grow up are the most misleading! They’ll catch you with a soda in your room and it’s all “Not under MY roof! When you’re an adult and have your own place you can drink a soda in bed.” And God forbid they open your bedroom door and find your girlfriend in there with you…Not under MY roof! You even THINK about that, you better get your own place! Now I’ve got my own place, so where’s the blankety-blank soda orgies? All I got are bills and these loudmouth kids tryin’ to drink soda in their room! Not under MY roof, you little rats!”
Life, as they say, goes on.
