That title in quotes reflects a bit of a family inside joke that has had legs for more than twenty years now. As you will see, the title could just as well have been “Karma is a patient thing.” Here’s the tale:
The three youngest daughters, their mother and I had set off for parts unknown (more truthfully, unremembered) in the legendary Rose Rocket…a five year old fuschia colored Ford Windstar. It was so-named because when it had clawed and crawled its way to the top of any respectable incline, it would roll like a bat out of …well, you know…on the downhill trip, nearly careening out of control. It was a wonderful old beast of a vehicle, that carried us many places over all kinds of roadways, paved and otherwise, for a very long time.
On this particular day, the kids had gobbled every bit of snackage we had packed for a weekend trip, before we had got ourselves outside of The Valley—a distance of perhaps five miles. Within an hour and a half the three of them were crabbing and wailing incessantly that they were starving and couldn’t possibly last for another mile. Being the adults in the scene, we locked eyes, set our jaws and drove full bore ahead. Starve, ya little rats!
At length we were forced to relent and roll the Rose Rocket into a parking space not far from the door of a world famous fast food burger joint, it’s golden arch’s glinting a warm welcome to the emporium’s inner sanctum. We were both at the point of being willing to eat a bag of cat litter if that would shut the whiners up. Fortunately that particular item was not on the proudly displayed, back-lit menu board behind the counter. Frazzled doesn’t begin to describe our parental states of mind.
For her part, Karen, much more clever than I, left her order with me and high-tailed it for the luxurious Lady’s Room, abandoning me to the task of keeping sight of the gang of miscreants we had in tow…that, and wheedling food orders from their distracted little minds, orders that changed every three seconds as I tried to communicate with the dull-witted bovine behind the counter. By the time my wife bothered to venture back to the fray, we were at the beverage-fetching stage of the operation, so she took it upon herself to give voice to her deepest concern: “Lloyd, where are the straws?” Before I could respond, she had spun in place and flagged down the oldest of the three, “Amy, have you found the straws?” Seconds later, and mind you, we’re standing widely separated in a crowded burger joint, and she’s calling out like a mother on the back porch summoning her children home from the neighborhood playground for supper, “Katie, grab a handful of straws on your way!” And immediately after, “Emily, look for the straws, would you?”
And then someone bumped the needle, and she started over, “Lloyd, where are the straws?” By this time we four are hysterical, and have begun calling out randomly to each other, “Dad, (Amy, Katie, Emily in sequence…) where are the straws?”
Time stood still as the entire clientele stopped, mouths in mid-chew, burger and fry bits spilling from parted lips, to watch this exercise in madness among a family of otherwise normal looking humans. I’m not sure if what I heard as we left the building and headed for the Rose Rocket was applause or a collective sigh of relief from inside as normalcy returned to Ronald McDonald’s establishment.
You can be sure the four of us pummeled our victim relentlessly for the rest of the trip with urgent requests for the location of the straws. In the ensuing two decades-plus, every one of us has grasped whatever opportunity even remotely resembled the original scene, to blurt out to the long suffering mother/wife, ”Mom/Karen, where are the straws,’ or “don’t forget to grab the straws.” She has taken less and less pleasure from our unending jibes as time has passed.
And now…the part about karma being patient:
Early this past week I had occasion to make a KFC run for a couple of two-piece, extra crispy leg and breast combo meals with a pair of sides for each and a soda at no additional charge. As I waited for the chickens to be beheaded, plucked and boiled to a deep-fried deliciousness, I went to the self-serve soda fountain and filled the medium sized containers with diet cola and Dr Pepper respectively, and then popped the little plastic lids in place, depressing the appropriate little nubs on the lid to identify which was which. There were no straws in the straw holder, but I’m okay with searching for them behind the cabinet doors under the fountain setup. Door #1…nothing. Door #2…jackpot! A huge clear plastic bag crammed full of no fewer than 250-300 individually wrapped straws. No sense calling some hard working chicken plucker from his efforts…I bent down, snagged that big old bag with one hand and swept it out from under the cabinet, thinking to plunk a few dozen into the waiting container.
But no…this bag was fully open on one end and every single straw shot safely to freedom in less than one second onto the floor among the feet of about a dozen hungry onlookers, who undoubtedly were all glad they weren’t the jerk scrambling around on the floor trying to scoop up straws. I was joined almost instantly by the chicken plucker, who couldn’t disguise the snicker or the sneer on his face. This awful farce was begun before the kid was even born, and with the patience of vengeful karma, brought its miserable climax to my overdue hands two decades down the road. You want straws? I can find your straws…I found them for nearly 300 people just a few nights ago.
Lloyd Davis
