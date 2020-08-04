Editor,
At the very time when warnings are coming out that COVID is again on the rise in all states and that rural areas are not going to be exempt from this new escalation, and with everyone agreeing that it is because people are not wearing masks in public places, it appears some major health-care providers have stopped taking temperatures and ensuring that people who enter the facility are wearing masks.
This puts not only the public at risk, but also the health care workers upon whom we depend. If we can’t count on our health providers to hold the line on safety precautions, then there is no hope of ever getting this virus under control. There needs to be a major reorganization of priorities — and quickly. The warnings are out that rural areas are also It is a matter of life and death.
By the same token, if Tina Picket would put her time into encouraging people to wear masks instead of undermining Governor Wolf’s efforts to save lives, he would not need to take such drastic and unpopular measures.
Governors in every state are having to make hard choices, and the best ones are making their choices based on saving lives. This partisan fighting is putting everyone at risk. How many people have to die before the divisive bickering stops? WEARING MASKS SAVES LIVES — why isn’t every politician trumpeting that fact?
Working together for the common good is what our legislators should be doing instead of wallowing in petty politics. PLEASE. Guthrie AND our legislators, stop minimizing the importance of wearing a mask.
Marilyn Palmer
Athens
