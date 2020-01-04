I imagine it’s a virtual certainty that nearly every brilliant columnist has already seen clearly this once in a lifetime opportunity to make use of clever wordplay in the title of his or her opening tome for this uniquely numbered calendar year. Who am I to buck a trend?
From sea to shining sea, all over America — perhaps even all over the world — the finest literary minds of our times are engaged in telling us their deepest dreams and hopes for the next three hundred and some-odd days and nights. Serious scholars are penning well-researched papers to point the way for us in this visually perfect year: Passing the Eye Test; Seeing the Way Forward; Corrective Lenses for the Economy; Turning a Blind Eye on the Environment — the possibilities are nearly endless.
I, on the other hand, will aim a bit lower in outlining what, for me, is a perfect vision for 2020.
Let’s start with sports: I‘d like to see the Detroit Tigers go from worst to first. Last year, they lost something like three out of every four games they played. They were so pathetic they wouldn’t have qualified to show up in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, except as spectators. They’re going to gather in Florida next month for Spring Training without any real major leaguers on the roster, unless Roy Hobbs (“The Natural”) shows up.
After the Tigers sweep the St Louis Cardinals in the October/November Classic, I’d like to see the Washington Redskins win at least as many as they lose in the NFL regular season. Hoping for the post-season is really too much to ask as long as Dan Snyder continues to own the franchise. A perfect vision involves that little jerk being stripped of ownership and thrown to a pack of starving timberwolves, but that’s just me being rude.
Is it being too greedy if I envision national championships for Penn State in football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, wrestling, hockey, women’s soccer and both men’s and women’s lacrosse? I think not. While we’re at it, how about an individual national championship for Athens grad Breanna Gambrell and Wyalusing’s Creighton Edsell, both of them competing as student athletes at good ol’ PSU.
A perfect vision for me might entail walking into the offices of the two doctors who took verbal potshots at my enormous gut, and seeing that they’ve both gained about 85 pounds. It would make my day to recommend that they restrict themselves to a diet of single servings of instant oatmeal for breakfast and broiled fish with a side of rabbit food and a glass of water for lunch and dinner, with a bit of fresh fruit for dessert.
A man NEEDS his bucket of newly-discovered Hot Chocolate ice cream with mini-marshmallows (my Sweet Lord, this stuff is beyond Delicious!) slathered with Hershey’s chocolate syrup and buried under a mound of Reddi-Whip…how can that be wrong? I hold no animosity toward either of these fine young medical professionals — in fact I genuinely like both of them — but why did they have to point out the source of my inability to breathe like a normal human is directly related to the encroachment of my oversized abdomen bulldozing its way into the space meant for full-sized, fully-functional lungs. Poor little air bags are being squoze down to about the size of those bulbous mucus suckers we’ve all jammed into our infants’ nose. Yes, I said squoze. I adopted that word in 1970 after hearing a co-worker coin it. What good is a language if you can’t have fun with it?
I’m afraid my fellow columnists would look at my ideas of a perfect vision and cringe with revulsion. I’m also afraid I don’t really give a rat’s rump about their revulsion. My thought is, lighten the heck up! All the ponderous pontificating, the weighty wisdom, the insightful intellectualism, is really only so much smoke and mirrors, “…sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
There are, of course, things in life to be serious about…moments to grasp, heights to aspire to, visions to be brought to reality. They don’t require a journalist’s sage rhetoric or a fanatic’s furious fulminations. They just require you to be aware, to be in the moment, and to appreciate it for what it is. Aspire to recognize deeply impactful moments and to cherish them when they come. That should be good enough for anyone.
Here’s a perfect vision that I’m anticipating: a new baby granddaughter is scheduled to arrive in late February. I envision her tiny fingers wrapped around one of my index fingers as she nuzzles into my shoulder, little bitty baby noises cooing against my neck as I walk her quietly through the house, stopping at each window to whisper to her about the wonders there, outside in the big world.
An old football coach, one of the all-time best, repeatedly told his young charges — and I paraphrase — believe in your heart that you are capable of doing great things. That’s all the vision you need for 2020 — or any other year. Go out and enjoy it.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
