Editor:
Tioga has just completed another amazingly successful football season under the direction of coach Nick Aiello and those who assist him in molding the young men from whom these teams are built.
I am an unabashed booster of Tioga football and, in my opinion, we have the premier coaching staff in Section 4, and it starts with our youth program and all the kids, parents and volunteers that “make it go.”
I think it is remarkable that a small school with an enrollment of 219 students in 10th through 12th grade can experience this kind of success the past 10 years — 9, I believe,with Nick as head coach.
Coach Aiello will tell you that he and his staff are the beneficiaries of those who came before them and started the tradition of Tioga football. I guess that’s true, somebody did start it, but it took a while for the program to start winning.
I know because I was a freshman in 1956 when football arrived at Tioga Central. It was 6-man and a JV schedule the first year or two. I still have my copy of the rule book somewhere. I think we played two years of 6-man before moving on to 8-man.
I graduated in 1960 and I remember winning one game in four years. Things picked up in 1962 when the most enthusiastic and dynamic individual I ever met, showed up at Tioga to coach football. How he got here or why he wanted to come I don’t know, but I’m sure glad he did and all Tioga fans should be.
Jim Haggerty loved a challenge and he got one. We still played 8-man, our facility consisted of two goal posts, 100 yards of grass and gravel with a rope surrounding the field. He did inherit some talent, however, and most importantly he knew how to teach the game and he had a rapport with kids that bordered on incredible. Pretty much how it is today.
Plus, he was a recruiter (in the hallway and the classroom) and kids who had no idea they were destined to be football players became good ones. Over 30 plus years, there were a lot of them. By the time he retired he had the most wins in Section 4. Ten years later Walton’s Jim Hoover broke his record.
Currently, Tioga is the dominant power in Class “D” in Section 4 and as far as I am concerned should have been playing for the state championship in the Carrier Dome. The fact they aren’t is due to a lack of a level playing field. In my opinion NYSPHSAA has a lot of work to do regarding enforcing enrollment rules, eliminating special considerations granted private institutions and ending the practice of manipulating enrollment numbers to allow certain schools to “stay down” and continue to compete in a smaller school classification.
Plus, the officiating or “lack there of” was nauseating on Nov. 22, remarkably similar to last year’s semifinal at U.E. only worse, because this year it definitely cost Tioga the game. We must have officials do a better job of protecting the kids on the field.
Too often “Mickey Mouse” penalties are called and serious infractions that have major impact on the outcome are ignored completely, as was the case here. If you are too old, you should retire. If you are too inexperienced, you don’t do these games. If you are just a lousy ref you should never work, and if you can’t be impartial, what are you doing on the field?
Coaches and kids playing for a championship deserve better, much better. So do family members, friends and plain old ordinary football fans.
Doug Graves
Tioga Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.