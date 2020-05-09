Editor,
Following is my reaction to the response the Governor of New York State has made to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in regard to Upstate New York.
In the Town of Barton, we have the Elderwood Nursing Facility which can accommodate 200 patients; at the present time, there are approximately 160 patients at that facility.
As of May 2, the COVID-19 virus has affected Tioga County with 103 positive cases. Well over 50 of these cases are at the Elderwood Nursing Facility. At (that) time, ALL COVID-19 deaths in Tioga County have been at Elderwood. This just isn’t acceptable.
The most vulnerable people we have are in these nursing homes throughout NYS, and yet the Governor has ordered already hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients to be transferred to nursing homes from hospitals, exposing both the staff and the defenseless and often distressed patients to this dreaded disease.
This is essentially a death warrant for many nursing home patients. There have been patients who have gone into a nursing home to receive simple physical therapy after a surgical procedure and they’ve come out dead due to contracting COVID-19 while they were in there. That’s simply tragic.
The owners of the nursing homes have not had the proper equipment available to their staff and patients, and the patients haven’t been taken care of in the manner in which they should during this pandemic. The blame can’t be placed entirely on these overworked employees; it’s more in line with the fault being blamed on the Governor for not being prepared for a pandemic situation years ago.
He’s now telling hospitals to stockpile three months worth of ventilators. Where were New York State’s ventilators when this crisis hit? Oh, that’s right. There were none because the Governor ignored the Health Department’s previous recommendation to stockpile thousands just for situations such as this pandemic.
The Governor indicates that he regulates the nursing homes. If so, then he should start regulating. These nursing homes should have had the proper equipment to deal with COVID-19 patients right from the beginning; there’s no excuse that such basic and needed equipment wouldn’t be available at any nursing home.
Nursing homes receive enormous amounts of money each month for the care of their patients and the owners of such facilities should also have been better prepared to protect their patients and staff so that these deaths could have been prevented.
It’s time that everyone own up to their mistakes regarding their lack of preparation for this pandemic and learn from it. There’s never a guarantee another pandemic won’t occur again in our lifetime.
Dick Cary
Town of Barton Supervisor
