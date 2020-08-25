Editor,

I’m writing in response to the recent controversy regarding changing Sayre School District’s Mascot to something other than “Redskins.”

As a 1977 graduate and cheerleader, I never thought of Sayre Redskins as a negative connotation or racial slur. However, in this era of political correctness and a better understanding of the Indigenous people that shaped this land, I do agree that the term “Redskins” is offensive to many Native Americans.

With that said, I know that completely changing a mascot would be a huge expense for an already cash strapped school district. I would like to suggest that instead of “Redskins” we continue to honor the Native Americans of this area by adopting the name Braves or Chiefs.

All “Redskin” logo and caricature could be transitioned to reflect the honor Native Americans deserve and the Sayre School District’s fighting spirit.

Larraine A. Dinan-Repasky

Sayre

Load comments