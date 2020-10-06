Responding to complaints about turn signals
I agree with (the person) who (called) about turn signals. People who don’t use them are lazy and inconsiderate. Sadly, this is the norm in our society these days. Also, they are breaking the law.
Thanks for flag story
Thank you for the story on the front of the paper about the young men walking around the Valley with the flags. It was a great story and even greater guys.
Biden needs a new suit, too
To the person who said Trump would look good in stripes because he’s broken the laws and stuff. Well they need to take a look at Biden. He’s no angel either.
Lawsuit is justified
How can a doctor operate on a child, nearly kill her, and then be allowed to perform the same operation a week later on another child, with the same disastrous result? It certainly does seem like a lawsuit, and it’s a very sad thing for those two girls.
People need exercise
It would be nice if the Waverly High School track was open for taxpayers to walk around in their spare time. That’s a good way of exercising. It used to be open, but now it isn’t, so hopefully they’ll open it up again.
Editor’s Note: A Waverly School District official said the track is always open.
Trump’s diagnosis
200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and now the president, his wife and inner circle have it. I want them to recover, but I have trouble comprehending his grossly inflated arrogance. On tape in February, he admitted he understands how deadly this virus is, and then goes around the country at rallies — maskless and calling it a hoax, deriding Joe Biden at the debate for wearing a mask — as if by sheer will and narcissism, he would be exempt from sickness.
“Well wishes” for POTUS
I wish Donald Trump and his wife a full and speedy recovery. I do hope they check his bone spurs before leaving the hospital, so he’ll be pain-free while golfing every weekend.
Taxation is theft
Listen, the federal income tax was never ratified. It was proven in the late 1800s that it was unconstitutional, but they still ran the thing through. The payroll tax deductions came out in the mid 1940s when we were at war. It was supposed to end at the end of the war, but it never did. So we’re getting ripped off both ends.
Editor’s Note: The 16th Amendment to the United States Constitution established Congress’s right to impose a federal income tax.
What happened to respect?
I was taught respect. Respect for my elders, respect for others’ opinions and respect for the life of the unborn. Respect for all others, no matter what color they were — they were people. If you give respect, you get respect. Then why is Biden referred to as Vice President Biden, not former Vice President Biden. We have a Vice President — Vice President Mike Pence. The President of the United States of America, (is referred to as) Trump, not President Trump. His first term is almost over, and he does not get the respect that the President of the USA should get, whether you voted for him or not. Remember, we all should show respect.
Opportunities for essential workers
Just wondering why, when there are food giveaways, they can’t be done at places like Tops supermarket for the employees who work there? After all they are supposedly considered “essential workers” and most can not get to any of these events because they are working to be sure there is food and essential items on the shelves for all people in the Valley. And these people also are still getting paid their regular wages, with no extra pay, and having to wear a mask for 8 hours each and every day they are on the job. And I am not minimizing any other essential worker.
