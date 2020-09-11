The following occurred in East Athens one hundred and eight years ago. Life was certainly different in those days at least regarding disturbing the peace.
“Down by the Old Mill Stream” is a very popular and touching melody to some people, but when it is wafted by the night breezes forty or fifty time in the course of a few months from the throats of some wandering vocalists it becomes very stale and extremely annoying. This was the opinion of some of the citizens of East Athens who were finally obliged to resort to a justice in hopes that the kindred spirits of the night would be made to stop their serenading and be punished for the disturbance that they had caused.
That in part was the substance of a complaint that had been made by a prominent East Athens resident against eight well known men of Athens. They were accused of holding an out of door class at a singing school where they rendered popular music while the scholars inside were trying to rehearse other music: they sang their songs up and down the thoroughfares of the village thereby it was alleged disturbing the public, and they went to a private dance which was held Friday evening November 8, 1912 where they rendered a solo outside and when they were invited into the hall by the proprietor they called the girls “dearie” and got in the way of the guests.
The case was heard before Justice of the Peace Corbin, Saturday evening at 8 o’clock and the court room was so crowded that it was almost impossible to find standing room. Attorneys Mills and Schrier were employed for the defendants and Attorney James O’Brien represented the prosecution.
Attorney Schrier opened the case by moving that the defendants be discharged as an act in the laws of 1901 under which they had been arrested had been decided unconstitutional. The court ruled that such matters were only for a superior court to decide. The prosecutor first took the stand and he told how himself and family members had been disturbed many times during the past year by these young men who had made a practice of coming over into the East Athens neighborhood especially on Sunday evenings where they would sing at the top of their voices “Down by the Old Mill Stream.” Which seemed to be their favorite selection. When asked if they were singing when they left the bridge the prosecutor answered that he believed they were, if this was the case, said Mr. Mills, then they were not willfully singing to disturb anyone but were simply doing it for their own amusement. The prosecutor said that three of the boys arrested had been with the party each time, but he could not swear as to whether all of them had been there on each occasion. He named the boys he recognized.
Four other witnesses were called and all but one of them claimed that they had not been disturbed to any great extent by the boys singing.
Mr. Brainard said that the boys had caused a disturbance at his dance, but he did not have them arrested for breaking up a public meeting. That would have been anther charge altogether. He said that some refreshments had been removed from the dance hall and he believed that some of the boys in the party had taken them but he could not prove it and anyway the boys were not arrested for larceny. The charge preferred was for disturbing the peace, and the evidence in that case fell short of being sufficient to warrant holding them to court.
Mr. Mills made a very able plea for the young men and urged the court that they be discharged as there was no charge against them. He also said that he had talked to the boys and he assured the court that they would not bother the residents of East Athens again.
Mr. O’Brien said that a fine should be imposed on them so that they would have the matter more firmly impressed on their minds.
The court discharged the defendants without imposing a fine or costs upon them after they had given their promise that they would refrain from such action in the future.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
