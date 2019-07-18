Two men giving the names of Arthur Dowling and Ollie Anderson, the latter believed to be fictitious, were in heavily barred cells in the second floor tier away from other prisoners at the Bradford County Jail, Towanda in July of 1925, More than a score of persons were injured, some of them seriously, as a result of an attempt by a party of which the two men were members, to “beat up the town at Sayre” early Sunday morning July 12, 1925. Dowling and Anderson were arrested on nine different warrants, In the party with them were a man and woman who escaped, but the Packard sedan in which they were riding was confiscated by the officers.
Dowling, a former Elmira Reformatory inmate, and Anderson, who it was believed may possibly have been an escaped convict from Sing Sing, were taken to Towanda by two carloads of officers from the valley towns Monday July 13. Bail for each of them was set at $5,000 on charges of having stolen the Packard, with aggravated assault and battery, having pointed firearms and having transported liquor.
Dowling, Anderson, a third man and a woman arrived in Sayre, where the former claimed to have secured a job, Friday evening July 10, It is not known how they spent their time on Saturday, but at 11 o’clock Saturday night, they engaged Bernard Brennan to take them to a cottage on the Chemung river near the village of Chemung, where a camping party was being held. They were unknown to the members of this party, which included Neal Seward, Harold Mullaly and “Husky” Rymel of Sayre, but it was understood they were looking for Bill Grogan, against whom they had a grudge, and believed him to be at the cottage. They remained at the cottage but a few minutes and then returned to Sayre. Later they engaged Paul “Mickey” Gorman to drive them to the cottage again and this time, without any preliminary argument, walked up to one of the cottagers who was sitting in his car, knocked him over the head with a bottle and dragged him out. Seeing that his companion was being assaulted, another one of the cottagers ran to his assistance and was in turn knocked down and kicked in the face. After this the other members of the camping party, hearing the disturbance, rushed to help their friends, when the assailants fired three shots, knocking their pilot, Gorman, in the face, and drove away in the Packard. Mullaly was so badly beaten up that he was confined to his bed.
Returning to Sayre, they parked the car at the post office (on West Lockhart street in 1925), and went around the corner to Miner’s restaurant (110 Desmond Street), where about twenty young men were standing on the sidewalk. Without any preliminaries, the three men pulled their guns and started to clean up the party. Several of the young men received clouts in the jaw or eye. before they knew what was happening.
Leaving the restaurant, they went south on Desmond street, hitting every man they saw. Rodney Fenner who was standing near the Wilbur House, was knocked down and beaten to such an extent that he was taken to the Robert Packer Hospital in serious condition. The police were on the job by this time and soon arrested the three men, taking them to the town hall, however, before on of them shouted, “To hell with you cops,” and they made a break for liberty, cutting a swath through the crowd with their fists, running around the block to the Packard, jumping in and driving off.
This was about 1 o’clock a.m. Chief Ray Nobles was routed out at this time and after thinking the matter over, decided it might be possible that the men would be found in the company of “Jobey” Brennan. Going to Madison street, the officers found the car parked there. While the officers were examining the car, Dowling and Anderson appeared, asking the men who they evidently did not recognize as officers, what they were doing to the car. They were then placed under arrest and locked in the town hall. The other man and woman were not apprehended, but it was reported that a woman answering the latter’s description alighted from train number seven Sunday afternoon. Fearing that a jail delivery would be made, four special policemen were appointed to guard the town hall during Sunday night.
Dowling was known to the local police, having been paroled to them after his release form the Elmira reformatory while he was employed in Sayre some time before.
The Packard car carried a Pennsylvania license plate which was distributed to a resident of Philadelphia. In the car were New York license plates and in one of the pockets of the car were driver’s and owner’s licenses issued to a Brooklyn man.
Neither Dowling nor Anderson had a driver’s license. The police communicated with the New York state highway department and with the Philadelphia and Brooklyn authorities, in an effort to get a line on the Packard.
These men were said to have been drinking, but not intoxicated. Their actions were so wild that some of the witnesses believed them to be dope fiends.
Earlier in the evening a Packard car had been seen traveling at a high rate of speed about the streets of Sayre, hotly pursued by a highway patrolman. It escaped the officer but bystanders at the town hall took the license number which was the same as the number on the Packard confiscated.
Monday morning, eighteen of the young men who were victims of the pugilistic trio, went to Chemung with Chief Nobles, where eight of them who had been assaulted at the cottage entered a complaint before Justice Wyncoop, charging their assailants with aggravated assault in the first degree. This was a serious felony in New York state and it was expected that the indictment of Dowling and Anderson would be sought in Elmira in the fall so that after Bradford County was through with them, they could be extradited on a fugitive from justice warrant and tried in Chemung county.
Police also received word via telegram from the Motor vehicle bureau of New York state indicating that the man who said he was Oliver Anderson was Oliver Bressington of New York City.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
