Laws should be obeyed
I am astonished that the Bradford County Commissioners do not recognize the danger to democracy when elected officials decide which laws they will obey and which laws they will ignore. It is neither their right nor their responsibility to do so and it’s pretty easy to imagine the chaos that would ensue if such behavior were an accepted practice in our country. It is a long-established principle in the United States that the judicial branch of our government decides which laws must be obeyed. Let’s keep it that way in Bradford County. And featured in the same article was a claim by Mr. McLinko that the Chinese Communist Party released the coronavirus. Even Secretary of State Pompeo had to admit that there is not scintilla of evidence that this is true.
Concerned about lack of masks in restaurants
I would just like to say that I know restaurant dining rooms were a part of “green phase” Bradford County, but over this past weekend I’ve gone into several restaurants and noticed that the dining room patrons are not wearing masks while they’re dining. The restaurant owners should be forcing dining room patrons to wear masks. The employees were all wearing them but the patrons were not wearing them when they’re dining. If they can’t dine and wear a mask, that’s just too bad. I’m not going into a restaurant to dine until I see all patrons dining in with masks on.
Editor’s Note: The rules from the state under the “green phase” state that patrons of restaurants and bars do not have to wear masks while they are seated at a table or bar to eat or drink. They only need to wear masks when entering and exiting or heading to a bathroom. It would also be quite tough to eat or drink while wearing a mask.
Question on Waverly parking rules
I would like to know when the new parking rules take effect in Waverly.
