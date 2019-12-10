Responding to Soundoff comment
This Soundoff is in response to the Trump hater, who in last week’s Soundoff accused President Trump of using a Nazi propaganda tactic. “Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.” Either you have been living in a cave or believing only the fake news media, to not recognize the Democrats have been using this tactic since even before President Trump was elected. People, please be patient until the Dems are exposed for the crimes they have and are committing against this President, America, and we God-fearing, law-abiding, and tax-paying citizens. The Holy Bible says, “Be sure your sin will find you out”. (Numbers 32:23). The truth will be exposed sooner or later, and history will record it.
Trump administration cutting off food assistance
Just in time for the holidays, Trump’s department of agriculture has finalized the process where 755,000 Americans will be removed from the federal food stamp program, and this is the first step of many to cut food assistance. The cruelty of the Republicans to the poor is matched only by their generosity to the rich.
Thank you to local police departments
I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the police benevolent associations and its army of volunteers to providing so many of us hungry souls a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
No lights in park?
Just wondering why the Christmas lights aren’t up in Muldoon Park in Waverly?
———
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.