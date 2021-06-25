Marcy Jack Warner, a young criminal with a long record, who on August 26, 1918, attempted to shoot Chief of Police Mulligan of Athens, stole an Anderson Six automobile valued at $2100, belonging to Dr. Harry S. Fish, at 10:45 o’clock Saturday evening and soon afterwards was arrested by Joe Harris and William Arnts, two volunteer officers.
Dr. Fish’s office was in the Lehigh Building at the corner of Elmer Avenue and Lockhart Street. He had dismissed his last patient Saturday evening and started to write a letter when he heard the sound of an automobile starter. Never before had he been curious and looked out of his office windows to see a motor car being started. But something seemed to tell him that the noise was made by his car. He did not exactly recognize the sound, but he thought it was made by his car. He looked out the window and on the opposite side of the street he saw the form of a man in his automobile. He hurried from his office and out of the Elmer Avenue entrance to the building. The car was then moving southward on Elmer Avenue about 25 feet away. Dr. Fish started on a run but soon the car had disappeared southward on the street. The physician then ran to the town hall and found several police officers present. Constable Seager, Chief Keller and Dr. Fish started in Seager’s car for Athens. Other officers started in various directions while telephone messages were sent to nearby towns. George W. Townsend, a motor cop, went to Wilawana where he stopped a man with a car that was similar in appearance to the stolen automobile. Joe Harris and William Arnts in Harris’ car started for Athens but when they found the car owner, the constable and the chief, who were also going there, turned back. When near police headquarters, they were informed by a railroad man, whose name they did not know, that there was an Anderson car near the Lehigh Station. They hurried there and found a man just entering the stolen automobile. Arnts at once recognized the car and the number. He went to the right side of the car and asked the man what he was doing. “Waiting for a friend inside the station,” was the reply. Then the fellow started the motor and just as he was about to move away Harris, who had approached on the left side of the car, grabbed him and he was taken quickly to police headquarters. From what the police had been able to ascertain Warner was easily caught shortly after he stole the car, for the reason that he did not know how to leave Sayre. It was understood that he turned off Elmer Avenue on side streets and was thus on and off the pavement of that avenue several times. Finally, he returned to the business center of Sayre and went to the Lehigh station in order to ascertain his location and the direction in which to drive in order to leave Sayre.
In the man’s possession was found a camera, many pictures of young women, a bunch of keys, and many small articles and a book. The book contained many addresses of women who lived in surrounding towns, but only one in the Sayre vicinity. That was the address of a woman who resided in an Athens mail deliver route. In the book there were also found many abbreviations of names and numbers. They were evidently in a private code. The only address that was deciphered by the police was that of G. L. Roberts Hardware Store of Sayre and the information that “hdw” and tires are sold there.
An examination of the car showed that in order to start it Warner had raised the hood and then connected the electric wires by using two safety pins, for the car had been left locked by the owner. In Warner’s pockets was found a paper of the same kind of pins, with two missing. That he was further equipped for stealing was shown by the fact that he wore a pair of silk gloves which would not leave any fingerprints on which police could work.
In the man’s pockets were found several cards bearing the name Marcy Jack Warner. The man acknowledged that this was his name. He said his home was in Tampa Florida and that he came to this section two weeks ago, looking for work at his trade as a machinist. He said that he was near the Lehigh station when a man asked him to move the car and he was doing so when nabbed by Harris. When told this story would not convince a jury of his innocence he smiled.
The next morning Chief Mulligan of Athens went to the cell room at police headquarters and at once identified the man. According to Mulligan, Warner’s home was at Ludlowville, near Ithaca. The first record the chief had of the man was when the fellow was arrested for robbing the post office at Groton, NY. For that crime he was sentenced to the Elmira Reformatory. He was paroled but by another theft he broke parole, was again arrested and completed the sentence. He was attempting to break into the Hines Drug Store in Athens, and had bored a hole through a door, when he was arrested several years prior and served time in the Eastern penitentiary. On August 25, 1918, an Oldsmobile car was stolen at Ithaca. On the following day a traveling salesman from that city who had just sold some supplies at the W. J. Harris grocery at Athens, said to the proprietor that one of his friends at Ithaca had hard luck the night before. He said an Oldsmobile car had been stolen from that friend. At that instant, a car of that make went past. Harris rushed from the store and told the first man he met who was driving a car to follow the Oldsmobile. That man was Hyman Eikler. On Main Street in Athens, he stopped long enough to pick up Chief Mulligan. Eikler’s car passed the Oldsmobile on the state highway south of Athens, but Mulligan had no way of telling whether or not the car was stolen so he decided to await developments. At Milan, the Eikler car was stopped, and Mulligan waited in the center of the road. As the Oldsmobile approached, he saw there was no front license plate. This gave him an excuse to stop the car and make an arrest. The driver was Marcy Jack Warner. He had removed the license plate to avoid having the car recognized and that one act resulted in his arrest. Chief Mulligan climbed in the car beside Warner and ordered him to drive toward Athens. When they were near the Morley crossing, Warner reached in the side pocket of his coat, clutched a revolver and turning his wrist he thrust it against Mulligan’s side. The chief acted quickly, he grabbed the revolver through the outside of the pocket. At that moment Warner turned the car towards the old canal, but it went far enough ahead to miss going in the mud of the canal and struck a fence which caused it to overturn. Then the chief took the revolver away from the man and he was locked up at Athens. Later he was taken to Ithaca for trial and was sentenced to the Elmira Reformatory.
Marcy Jack Warner was an attractive appearing young man. He was slim. His eyes and hair were black, his face thin and his complexion good. He spoke easily and fluently. The police said he had been involved in many love affairs and when he was asked about the various women he replied, “they are simply friends.”
Warner was tried for stealing Dr. Fish’s car and sentenced on February 13, 1922, to ten years in prison. Unfortunately, he died in prison January 5, 1929, just one month before he would have been paroled.
Dr. Harry S. Fish was also on the physician staff at the People’s Cooperative Hospital opened in 1910 across Hayden Street from the Robert Packer Hospital.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member and secretary of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
