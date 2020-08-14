According to an archive of the Towanda Daily Review on June 22, 1932 the large Borough of Sayre was without street lights starting that night. The dispute between the Borough Council and the Associated Gas and Electric Company over a contract to succeed the one that expired in April of 1932 having reached a deadlock the company turned off the juice leaving the town in darkness except for the lights on private property.
Pedestrians who had to be upon the streets were carrying flashlights or lanterns, some of them, being old fashioned. Some of the boys had a good time playing pranks in the dark.
The negotiations between the council and the light company had progressed to a point where the rates of the new contract were practically agreed upon, the deadlock arising on the length of time the contract should run, the council insisting on a two-year term and the company demanding a five-year term.
In justification of their act in turning off the lights the Associated Gas and Electric Company sent the following letter to its customers in Sayre:
To Our Customers:
For some months we have been in negotiation with the Lighting committee of the borough council seeking an agreement as to the best means of adjusting the street lighting expenditures to the reduced income of the borough. A number of cities served by our affiliated companies have been forced to make reductions and we have cooperated to the extent of our ability, endeavoring in all cases to preserve as intact as possible the street lighting systems necessary for safe and comfortable use of the streets after dark.
Many plans have been discussed with the borough officials, but a successful solution seems difficult to attain. The chief obstacle seems to be the lighting of the business section. Councill proposes to remove the thirty-five ornamental posts and substitute therefore seventeen small overhead lights. Five years ago, out company installed at its own considerable expense this ornamental system. To remove it now will destroy a substantial part of our investment, incur additional expense without hope of adequate return, and seriously detract from the appearance and after dark usefulness of that section.
Your council has said that it was willing to spend about $5,500 a year for street lighting. This is satisfactory to us and we have arranged the lighting accordingly. We cannot continue street lighting service without assurance from the council that we will be paid.
For the past few weeks, the business district has been lighted in a manner that provides about the same amount of light as council proposes, costs substantially the same, but does not make necessary the removal of the ornamental posts. This appears to be a fair and business-like way to solve the problem. However, the borough refuses to pay the regular bills on the original system and gives no indication of paying for the temporary plan, so we have no alternative but to discontinue the service. The street lights therefore will be turned off, much as we regret the attendant danger and inconvenience.
Northern Penna. Power Company.
On July 6, 1932 the business men of Sayre were far from being satisfied with the streets being in darkness each night. The believed that the situation was harmful to the borough and a dangerous condition existed. They made their position plain at a Chamber of Commerce meeting. They said that some way must be found to bring the Borough Council and the Northern Pennsylvania Power Company together on the question and end the deadlock.
Dan Leahy, Leon B. Shedden and L. W. Dorsett were appointed to confer with the council and officials of the company and to urge prompt action to restore the street lights for the borough. An Athens woman suffered an injury on the street in Sayre alleged to have been caused by the absence of street lights.
August 2, 1932 it was reported that Sayre would probably have its street lights restored that week as the borough council in session August 1, instructed the street lighting committee to negotiate with the Associated Gas and Electric Company with the aim of having lights in the residential section turned on as soon as possible.
The committee was also empowered to act in regard to the boulevard lights in the business section, ten of which were to be lighted as soon as possible that week. Mr. Moes of the Associated Gas and Electric Company was present at the meeting and authority was given to the committee to go ahead with the plans to get the lights on as soon as possible.
All of the bulbs had been removed from the lights so it would take a few days before all of the lights were in operation.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
