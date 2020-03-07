The month of March has always felt to me like the month of hope. The bitterness of Winter begins to fade as the promise of Spring looms just around the next bend...or the next two-or-three foot snowfall that always catches us off guard. But even that kind of weather calamity goes away pretty quickly as the sun marches northward, filling streams and rivers to capacity. In any case, we get to hope for flood-free conditions.
As a kid in single digits, I always got to hope that the Easter Bunny had remembered to hide baskets of goodies for my siblings and me...but especially for me. I was none too pleased when I had to wait for April, which seemed like most of the time.
March was when I could go out and play without a snowsuit that made me look like the Michelin Tire Man. Good things always happened in March...the new season of Topps Baseball Cards began to show up at the A&P store and in George’s Restaurant, and the Red Man Chewing Tobacco Baseball Cards were a bonus that I could pick up for free from the rough old mountain men who worked in the lumber mill that bordered our side yard. Those cards were twice the size of the Topps cards, and the old guys...Turkey Neck and Stonewall, Old PieCrust, and Lee and Perrin (yes, there were two of my favorite old curmudgeons whose first names were the same as the last names of the guys who marketed steak sauce)...anyway, those beloved old characters were happy to let me have their tobacco cards. At seven years old, I couldn’t imagine a more generous gift than giving away your baseball cards.
As the years continued to pile up, my affinity for the month after February grew along with my age. High School track season caught my fancy, and I loved spending every school day afternoon running all out on Wyalusing’s cinder track, clearing hurdle after hurdle with all the grace and precision of a jungle cat chasing down an evening meal...unfortunately without any of the jungle cat’s speed. Had I been a cheetah, I would have starved to death within a week, a disgrace to my species. Wasn’t my fault...it was genetics. You can’t run like a cheetah on the legs of a flamingo.
Adulthood happened, remarkably enough, and I still despised February but made it pass by spending my time planning lawn and flower bed activities...a more sedentary life than my youthful dreams of sports greatness had required. It was at this point in life that another genetic phenomenon reared its head. Dear old Dad, who could grow a Garden Master vegetable garden on a pile of rocks completely devoid of soil, or a glorious flower bed in a bowl of dust, didn’t pass that gene along. Way to go, Dad! Give me the legendary Davis flamingo legs, but delete the green thumb gene completely!
I put a veggie garden in my back yard when I lived in Maryland...and the neighborhood rabbits turned up their twitchy little noses! Wouldn’t even try to sample my crops. They posted signs on the edge of my lawn warning their friends to not bother.
I finally took the hint after several such embarrassments, and spent no more time making plans in March for crops in the months to follow.
Unabashed, I entered Senior Citizen life---quite some time ago- — still enthralled with the wonderfulness of March as it shutters the windows on the February just past. And I still believe--or I did until this morning — that good things always happen in this month of rebirth. As always, I am writing on Monday evening. This is the second day of the month. Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday and Spring itself, Punxatawny Phil notwithstanding, arrives on the 19th. March is a good month.
As of this moment--8:30 PM on March 2nd — it has been thirteen hours since my belief system was overturned. I was sitting in my usual dining chair directly opposite the one I’m sitting in now. Coffee was at hand, my newest edition of ASTRONOMY Magazine was open before me, faithful dog at my feet, lone remaining cat pacing slowly back and forth in front of me. I know, I know, he shouldn’t be on the table, but he’s become incredibly needy since the passing of his brother several weeks ago. Idly, I reach out and stroke his massive orange head and he flops onto his side across the pages of my magazine, completely covering the interview with Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell. Oh well, time to leave for work anyway.
Normally I let Karen walk out the door ahead of me, and i close the place up, but today i walked out first, only to hear her say, “You’ve got something like cat puke all over the back of your pants.” Sure enough! That poor, sad, needy instrument of the Devil had barfed disgustingly all over somewhere I had sat, and then kept a straight face while I
did it. I raced into the house, made the necessary change and found the pool of filth in my breakfast chair, where i had just spent twenty minutes letting the little creep sucker me into sympathy for his loneliness. I have no explanation for how I was unaware, but I do know now that my lifelong faith in the restorative powers of March has been nothing more than madness. Thanks, cat!
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
