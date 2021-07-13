Great fireworks
The fireworks at Sayre on July 3 were great. It was great to see so many carloads of people enjoying life again after the pandemic. The fireworks on July 4 ay Tioga Downs were nice too. We got home just in time to see Macy’s celebration in New York City. They always put on a great show. But even more impressive was the patriotic theme of the music played by the military bands. I wonder if the “woke culture” realizes that the majority of the American citizens take great pride in our country.
Road envy
Roads look pretty good up in Sayre. You should come down and check Athens’ roads. If you think yours are bad, look at Athens.
Shouldn’t be about race
Congratulations to the Scripps Spelling Bee champion. (It was) certainly a remarkable feat. But why is it always about race? So she’s the first African-American to win. Are we going to say it when the first Korean wins or the first Chinese or the first Japanese wins? Why is it always about race? She worked hard. She deserved what she got. She was an excellent student and it’s not about race. Everything has to be mentioned about race. That’s what makes it racism. It should just be about the person, not about the race.
Vaccine, COVID relationship clear
I believe in the First Amendment, of free speech, but I’m disappointed with medical personnel and medical providers putting doubt in people’s minds about getting the COVID vaccine. And yet, there’s been criticism of the media for reporting that increased COVID cases occur in states with low vaccination rates. It doesn’t take an Einstein to evaluate the data. For instance, Missouri has one of the highest rates of COVID and only 46 percent of the population has received the first vaccine dose. Look at the map, people.
Statues
Removing the statues of Confederate generals is the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard. History is history. You can’t re-write it. You can’t change it. So why in the world won’t you just leave it alone and quit worrying and quibbling about it?
Fireworks
It is now Saturday night, July 10 and it sounds like we’re living in a war zone again. People are actually considering moving out of the borough of Sayre because of this. You can’t enjoy a summer evening on your porch or taking your dog for a walk because of the moronic fireworks. They’re still going on on July 10.
A few thoughts
As for the fire truck in Sayre, there’s no price for a life it might help save. As for the buildings in Waverly, they’ll probably stand longer than we will. They were built back when people had pride in what they built. As for the war, get our soldiers back on our own soil. It’s not doing any good for them to be over there. It just costs lives.
Fast food fan
I really like the A&W Root Beer restaurants, but I can’t drive clear to Cortland for a coney dog. Love Dairy Queen’s whole menu, but I can’t drive to Williamsport for a sundae. Chick-Fil-A is supposed to be America’s favorite fast food restaurant, but I’ve never even seen one of their buildings. Wouldn’t it be great if a local businessman brought one of these franchises to this area?
Bring back carnivals
Whatever happened to the Valley carnival that used to be held at the Valley Playland in Athens and on the South Waverly Community Hall grounds and at Riverfront Park a few days each summer? It would be great if that would be brought back again to the Valley area in at least one of those three locations. Maybe in 2022, after the pandemic is hopefully, fully over.
Climate change
To all the climate “wokies.” You ought to know this song by the Eagles and listen to it very carefully. The song is called “Get Over It.”
Waverly Glen
The falls in Waverly Glen Park are magnificent this morning. Everyone should go and see them.
American Rescue Plan
I think American Rescue Plan funds should be withheld from communities where most of the people are still refusing to be vaccinated. It makes no sense to reward people for being stupid and/or irresponsible.
Accountability
I am happy the criminal justice system held former Bradford County DA Chad Salsman accountable for his illegal and unethical actions. I urge the citizens of Bradford County to now hold his enablers accountable at the ballot box. Commissioner Doug McLinko and Sheriff Clinton Walters both endorsed Salsman and helped get him elected. They either turned a blind eye to his behavior, putting politics ahead of the people they were elected to serve, or they didn’t do their due diligence before endorsing him. Either way, it’s time to drain the local swamp and vote those two out of office.
