Editor,
This is my reply to a recent letter published in this newspaper.
Yes, I agree our republic has a crisis, and it does have similarities to Germany in the 1930s.
But it does not relate to the person America elected to be our president in 2016. Instead it is due to a biased news media and a liberal elite who in their great wisdom reject the voice of this “basket of deplorables.” They decided that the punishment was to remove the president we elected president from office. Now they needed a crime.
They and their allies in the mainstream media ignored the fact that Hillary had smashed her illegal server and poured acid on it after it was subpoenaed . Then when candidate Trump said “Russia, are you listening? Maybe you can get that data back.” Three times I have heard David Muir replay this out of context on ABC World News .
Their first attempt was to trump up charges that he was elected due to his campaign colluding with the Russians. After many months and $35 million of our money the special counsel came up with “no collusion”.
Now they needed a new crime.
After months of searching for another crime, they found an anonymous whistle blower reporting about one of his conversations with a foreign leader.
One of our greatest presidents with record low unemployment , a record economy and respect on the world stage. Also a president who Is keeping his campaign promises. One of them was to “Drain the Swamp”. I don’t believe he knew how nasty and vicious these swamp creatures are.
Leland Gardner
Sayre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.