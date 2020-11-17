Where’s leadership on stopping COVID-19 pandemic?
Two weeks ago, Bradford County had the highest COVID positivity rate in State of Pennsylvania and we remained in the Top 5 last week — keeping us in the most concerning, “Substantial” Level of Transmission category. Where are the plans and leadership from our County Commissioners or local officials to help stop the spread — or should we assume that we are not a community — but that it’s all persons for themselves.
Comment on “signs and flags” comment
I just saw in today’s Soundoff where someone called in (saying) “The election is over. Take your signs out of your yard and stop flying your flag.” I’m a free person and regardless of who I voted for it’s still 2020 and my flags are staying up.
It ain’t over till it’s over?
When this election is over Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton will have something to cry on each other’s shoulders (about).
Wasn’t the coronavirus
supposed to disappear?
I’m interested in knowing what happened to President Trump’s prediction that coronavirus cases and deaths were going to disappear once the election was over? He claimed that hospitals were artificially inflating the numbers to make doctors and nurses make more money because they get more money when people die or are sick with coronavirus. He also said that it was a Democratic hoax and that, ‘You watch and see. Right after the election it’s going to disappear and you’re not going to hear anything about it.’ It doesn’t seem to be disappearing? As a matter of fact, it seems to be getting tremendously worse? All over the country, even in Utah, of all places. So, maybe the president wasn’t right? Is it possible that he could actually be wrong about coronavirus? Maybe they’re not wrong to be reporting on it? I was just wondering.
Ordinance enforcement
Sayre has a quality of life ordinance. Why is this ordinance not being enforced on Sunset Street in Milltown?
Embarrassing display in D.C.
This has really become embarrassing, the way the United States president, members of the Senate and his administration are carrying on about this election. We are embarrassing ourselves even further in the world. Look at the numbers. The vast majority of Americans want to see this thing taken care of and the new administration briefed. Lets get going on that.
Two votes against the Sayre Christmas parade
Caller 1. I think Sayre Borough shouldn’t put their Christmas parade on this year due to the virus situation in the Valley getting a lot worse. I think it’s ridiculous that Sayre Borough is going to do the Christmas parade.
Caller 2. I think it’s crazy that Sayre Borough wants to have a Christmas parade with the virus spiking like it is here in the Twin Tiers. It’s absolutely crazy.
Complaint about president’s handling of pandemic
There are just as many Republicans as Democrats dying from this current pandemic. Doesn’t the current president have any concern for the welfare of the American citizens? He’s neglecting his responsibility.
Signs, signs everywhere are signs
I wish everybody would read signs on the stores that say masks must be worn before entering. You wonder why this disease is running all over this Valley. People don’t want to wear a mask. Why? Because they can’t read the signs? I think more signs ought to be put up.
Rhetorical question
Here’s a rhetorical question: How privileged is your life that wearing a mask is the most oppressed you’ve ever felt?
