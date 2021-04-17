He wasn’t your average everyday giant. In fact he was a kid of only 13 when he made his first attempt at my premature demise. I was 5 years old. All it took was the Stare of Death from his seat at the dinner table, accompanied by a severely arched eyebrow. It never failed to make me break into a silly little giggle. I fought for control, staring pointedly at the meat ‘n’ taters on my plate, but I could never resist a second peek, and that one always did me in. Gales of high-pitched little boy hysteria were followed by banishment from the table to my room by a mother who never saw the Stare of Death or the arched eyebrow. I missed more meals than I can count. And I still thought of him as a giant among mere mortals.
He hid me in a deep,dark, dank, dirty, spidery hole in the earth, under the lumber mill next to our yard during a game of cops and robbers where it was him and me against our two other brothers and our sister...and he said he’d come back when all was clear. I sat, terrified, in the pitch black, waiting to die some horrible death. He found me still breathing and made a show of being glad to see I had survived. He went on at great length about how important it was that I had guarded the rear so well. I was enormously proud that the biggest of the Big Kids was pleased with me.
The night before I started first grade, he taught me all about Dick, Jane, and Sally, and assured me the teacher would still be using those books to teach me how to read better than I already did. He was obviously a genius.
As I grew he found new ways to put me at risk, and he drew in an unwitting accomplice. Our father was possessed of the greenest thumb in the history of planting and growing. He had an especially amazing talent for flower beds, scattered as they were all over the front, side and back yards. When Dad was out “Puttering in my flowers,” as he called it, the Big Kid would grab a football and drag me outside to go out for passes. He invariably tossed one I would have to leap for, leading me just enough to bring my landing into the middle of a prize patch of glorious blossoms. Sometimes I’d find my sneaker-clad feet crunching a newly planted baby evergreen or maybe a tiny fruit tree that had been in the ground for a week or so. My father was a man of peace, but there were times I know he would have willingly buried his collection of gardening tools in my sunken little chest...but not in front of a witness. And then the mood would pass.
Childhood memories of the oldest Big Kid...so many of them. Somewhere there is a little black and white photo of 7 year old me, and the Big Kid sitting in an easy chair in the Laceyville living room...my feet not quite off the edge of the chair, his stretched out to rest on the hassock that sat there. He was reading a Bugs Bunny comic book with me.
The 66th anniversary of Albert Einstein’s death is this coming Sunday. I was a month short of 8 years old when it happened, and the Big Kid came home from school and told me about it. I had no clue who that was, but it saddened me that my brother’s friend was gone, and my face began to crumple until he told me it was nothing for me to cry about.
He taught me the names of stars and constellations, and he was the first to suspect I needed glasses when I couldn’t see Venus blazing low in the western sky as the Evening Star.
As much as anyone, he taught me how to know if a deer had passed along the same path we were walking in the woods, because a leaf on the ground was somehow out of position.
He knew chemistry, and that cost me dearly when I followed him into chemistry class eight years after he had been a star pupil. My grasp of the subject led Mrs Bennet to compare me loudly and unfavorably with him. I carry that scar still today.
He took that brilliance into his professional life, and though he rarely mentioned it, his mind and his position gave him the opportunity to have a connection with some part of the Voyager spacecrafts from the 1970’s.
It pleases me to realize that some small part of his life work has traveled beyond our solar system, and may well travel forever through the universe. He would have been excited to know that NASA’s Mars Probe called Perseverance and its tiny “helicopter” named Ingenuity are preparing to expand our knowledge of the Red Planet.
Science was one of the great passions of his life. Golf was another, and it feels somehow fitting that the Masters golf tourney was in its second day as we laid him to rest last week. High school wrestling was a third great passion for this multi-faceted, larger than life man.
He originated The Wrestler’s Corner in a local newspaper nearly half a century ago and he would have loved knowing that six of the Northern Tier League’s most honored wrestlers carried him to his final rest.
If you knew Clarke Davis, you knew a great story teller, a man who knew that being able to laugh at yourself is as vitally important as anything you do. I like to think he would be pleased to know how very many lives he touched as he walked among us.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
