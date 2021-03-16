Thank you Democrats
1. Thank you Democrats for caring for people and small businesses that suffered financially because of the pandemic. Boo, hiss to Republicans for turning their backs on people in need. Their claim that the package is too costly is bogus. Where were their voices when each of Trump’s trips to play golf at Mara-Lago cost taxpayers 3.6 million dollars?
2. Bradford County Republicans: When you receive your $1,400, or $2,800 or $5,600 COVID Relief check in the next few weeks and are able to get the car fixed, pay your rent, or just reduce your anxiety a little — thank a Democrat and vote for one next time — not Congressman Keller. He was busy learning to read Dr. Seuss.
Chickens in South Waverly
I would like to congratulate the residents of Athens Borough for successfully convincing the borough government to allow Athens residents the option of having backyard chickens. As a South Waverly resident, I would like have that option as well. This past fall the South Waverly Council considered changing the local ordinance to allow for a limited number of backyard hens. After discussing the matter and having the borough planning committee develop a proposed ordinance, the council decided during the February meeting not to change the ordinance and keep the chicken ban in place. Although I wasn’t able to attend that meeting, after reading the minutes of the February meeting and talking to the council members during the March meeting it seems to me that the council members only thought of the negative aspects of backyard chickens instead of the benefits. If you live in South Waverly and want backyard chickens to be allowed then email the South Waverly Borough at swb@southwaverlyborough.org, tell them the benefits of having backyard chickens and ask the council to reconsider their decision not to allow chickens in South Waverly.
A good book
How many readers out there happen to read “A Royal Duty” by Paul Burrell of Princess Di? After watching last night’s program it was very enlightening and you might wonder who the one person that Harry and Meghan truly trusted. The book is good reading.
Below his pay grade
Oh, good morning Mr. Biden. Could you tell me why my bank is paying me .02 percent on my savings account but yet they want three dollars to transfer funds?
No thank you
Let me get this straight: In order to be a Democrat, you must ignore your own moral code and follow the party’s stance no matter how heinous. No thank you. I’ll pass.
Show their faces
It would be nice if students would be able to remove their mask when having a picture taken, such as when they have an achievement like being a top 10 student in the senior class, and when you have an athlete that makes an achievement also, it would be nice to see their face.
Tired of seeing junk cars
Maybe we could get some of these junk cars out of Athens, just like Sayre, hopefully.
Sick of litter
Have you ever driven up Mill Hill, the road that connects 17C to Route 34? OMG, it is such a disgrace with all the trash and debris. It’s a disgrace to the Village of Waverly and New York State. Someone should patrol that area. Put up a littering sign. Isn’t there a fine in New York State that should be enforced for littering? Check it out and see what I’m talking about.
Problems with slow mail
Is this the new norm? On 3/10/21, I as well as the rest of the area, got my water bills. Only problem is, it was a bill due two months ago. I received water bills on 3/5/2021 with the prior month’s fees and added penalties for nonpayment. Called the company, told them I did not receive any bills since two months ago, classic reply was: We have been bombarded with the problem. I had 18 minutes wait time. Dropped the penalties, got a new due amount in the mailbox on Saturday 3/5/21, and voila — the old bill shows up yesterday. I know the problem does not lay with our local mail service cause at the end of the day the letter carriers have delivered all that was available to be delivered. This needs to be addressed.
Public Service Announcement
For those who use Soundoff, just a reminder: Please engage brain before operating mouth. Thank you. This has been a public service announcement.
Biden’s border problem
Moron Biden has gotten himself in a mess at the border and now they’re trying to blame Trump for it.
Don’t collect $1,400
I think the people that are complaining on Facebook about the COVID relief package should not accept the $1,400. I would make a bet that most of them will accept it even though they think that it’s poor for the economy.
Sick of political signs after election
I may be wrong, but I believe there is an ordinance in Sayre that political signs cannot go up until no earlier than 30 days before an election and must come down within seven or 10 days after an election. So lets start enforcing this. I’m sick of seeing signs that are well past election and should come down. Please, whatever party, whatever candidate: Remove your political signs until April, when our primary is in May.
Missing the Sugar Bowl
I remember back in the 50s and 60s, there was an establishment on Broad Street in Waverly by the name of the Sugar Bowl. It was a nice teenage hangout for teenagers and young people to get together. Could we possibly, somehow, establish another one of those sort of Sugar Bowls, or something. It was a nice way to keep teenagers safe and off the streets. And a nice way that they can hangout with friends without getting in trouble. If we can establish that again, that would be wonderful. A nice addition to this Valley.
Wearing masks
My daughter, Angela, bought me a nice Trump mask for my birthday last year. President Biden asked us to wear masks for his first 100 days. Now Dr. Fauci says that it will take a little longer. Funny, but I don’t see a single person wearing a Biden mask in our little Valley.
Something smells fishy
I’m wondering if anyone can tell me, has the fishing industry been restricted or depleted so much so that the grocery markets have raised the price of fish for the last three years double what it was? Maybe they think the public will be happy suckers to pay the prices that they want for fish today.
Kudos to local resident
I would like to give kudos to the lone gentleman who was picking up trash along 220 in Green’s Landing Sunday morning. I thought that was pretty awesome that he was doing that because there’s certainly a need for that on all the highways. People are just not mindful and very careless and very illegally throwing trash out. So that was wonderful to see that. I don’t know who he is, but thank you for being conscientious to do that for our environment.
More on signs
In response to the previous discussions about political signs in the Soundoff section, I looked up the ordinance in the Village of Waverly codes for signs. It says political signs should not exceed four feet and for 60 days. It’s been more than 60 days since the election. Please take them down.
Business advice for Hunter
Hunter Biden: I hope you buy the Prevagen company for your Chinese investors. Then you can give a free lifetime supply of the good stuff to your dad. He really needs it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.